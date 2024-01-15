en English
Climate & Environment

Post-COP28: Nations Waver on Fossil Fuel Phase-Out Commitments

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Post-COP28: Nations Waver on Fossil Fuel Phase-Out Commitments

At the recently concluded COP28 climate conference in Dubai, a landmark consensus was reached. Participating nations agreed to initiate the process of phasing out fossil fuels, marking a pivotal moment in global climate diplomacy. However, the euphoria surrounding this historic commitment may be short-lived, as subsequent statements from some nations suggest a less than wholehearted embrace of these climate goals.

Ambitious Commitments, Questionable Resolve

Representatives from nearly 200 nations gave the green signal to a deal that calls for a transition away from fossil fuels, aiming at net-zero emissions by 2050 and a tripling of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Alongside these ambitious targets, there were calls for reducing coal usage and accelerating the deployment of technologies like carbon capture and storage. A landmark response to the Global Stocktake, aptly named The UAE Consensus, encapsulated these commitments.

However, these pledges were met with resistance from oil-producing countries, stirring concerns about the practicality and enforceability of such international climate agreements. The question remains – Can these nations, so deeply entrenched in fossil fuel dependence for economic development, truly commit to such a radical transition?

The Role of Multilateral Development Banks

The COP28 President urged Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) like the World Bank Group and Asian Development Bank to up their game on climate change. The call focused on laying a new foundation for climate finance. Yet, paradoxically, these MDBs continue to fund gas projects, despite introducing restrictions on such investments. This support for gas projects is viewed as a stumbling block to the adoption of clean and renewable energy solutions, thus undermining international and country-level climate targets, with developing countries bearing the brunt of this inconsistency.

Insufficient Measures and Unproven Technologies

The COP28 conference, despite its ambitious commitments, fell short of what’s needed to meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting the temperature increase to below 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. The final commitment relied heavily on carbon capture and storage (CCS), a technology still in its infancy and marred by uncertainty. The International Energy Agency’s evaluation of the agreements concluded that they would not suffice to steer the world onto a path to reach international climate targets.

The statements and actions following COP28 hint at a potential setback in global efforts to combat climate change. The commitment to transition away from fossil fuels seems more aspirational than actionable, raising concerns about the effectiveness of international climate agreements, particularly in the context of differing national interests and economic dependencies.

Climate & Environment International Relations United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

