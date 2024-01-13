Polyhalite: The Hidden Gem of Sustainable Agriculture

Deep beneath the waves of the North Sea, tucked away a kilometer beneath the seabed, lies a hidden gem of sustainable agriculture — polyhalite. This mineral, abundant in potassium, magnesium, calcium, and sulphur, has emerged as a climate-friendly alternative to traditional fertilizers, playing a pivotal role in the growth of various crops such as potatoes, vegetables, and fruit.

The Extraction of Polyhalite

The heart of polyhalite extraction lies in the ICL Boulby mine nestled in the North York Moors, UK. Here, miners clad in protective gear brave intense heat, working deep underground to mine this potent mineral. The process is remarkably simple and energy-efficient: mining, crushing, screening, and then spreading on fields. This streamlined process results in 85% less carbon emissions compared to similar fertilizers, marking a significant stride towards a more sustainable agriculture industry.

The Impact on Carbon Emissions

Traditional fertilizers contribute to approximately 5% of global greenhouse gases, with nitrogen being a significant driver of climate change. Polyhalite, however, facilitates a more efficient uptake of nitrogen by plants, thus reducing the need for additional nitrogen application. This allows for a substantial decrease in carbon emissions and further cements polyhalite’s position as a climate-friendly alternative.

Processing and Distribution

Post extraction, the polyhalite from the Boulby mine is processed on the surface into granules, ready for distribution. From there, it is shipped globally from Teesport, bringing this sustainable solution to farmers worldwide. Another noteworthy investment in polyhalite mining is Anglo American’s Woodsmith mine, consciously situated within a National Park. The mine aims to minimize landscape impact with a 23-mile tunnel constructed to transport the mineral.

Polyhalite: A Sustainable Solution

Soil scientist Kathryn Bartlett of Anglo American champions polyhalite as a potential solution for sustainable agriculture. She believes that polyhalite can help produce more food on less land while simultaneously reducing carbon emissions. The vast deposits of polyhalite under the North Sea suggest a nearly limitless supply, though the financial viability of mining projects may be influenced by the fluctuating price of fertilizers and farmers’ adoption rates.