PMC Diversified Equity Fund Adds NaaS Technology Inc. to Its Portfolio

NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS), a pioneer in China's charging services market, has marked its entry into the investment portfolio of PMC Diversified Equity Fund (PMDEX), managed by Envestnet PMC, a division of global Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP) Envestnet. The noteworthy inclusion was unveiled in the fourth quarter of 2023 through the SEC Form 13F filings, a requisite disclosure for US-based institutional investors with above $1 billion in equity assets.

Envestnet's Strategic Investment

Envestnet, recognized as one of the largest global TAMP platforms, employs a factor-based approach for managing PMDEX, emphasizing asset pricing factors validated by academic research as key determinants of excess returns. PMDEX's aggressive model, boasting 100% equity allocation, has nestled NaaS within its consumer retail category. This move has placed NaaS in the league of major companies like Amazon and Alibaba. The decision underscores the escalating institutional interest in China's burgeoning new energy vehicle market, where NaaS is a significant player.

Increased Interest from Investment Funds

Besides PMDEX, other prominent investment funds such as the WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (managed by Invesco) and the Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund have augmented their stakes in NaaS. Climate change-focused funds like the Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF and Hanetf Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure UCITS ETF have also incorporated NaaS into their portfolios. This trend indicates a shift towards investing in businesses mindful of their environmental impact.

NaaS's Promising Growth

As a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, delivering comprehensive EV charging solutions to charging stations. As of September 30, 2023, NaaS had connected 767,611 chargers covering 73,710 charging stations, accounting for 41.6% and 50.0% of China's public charging market share, respectively. The inclusion of NaaS in the investment portfolio of PMC Diversified Equity Fund mirrors the fund's faith in the growth potential of China's EV charging market. This strategic inclusion aligns impeccably with the fund's factor-based investment strategy, hinting at the potential for long-term growth for NaaS. However, investors should remain aware of the inherent risks associated with the EV charging sector in China.