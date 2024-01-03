en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Pioneering Research Unveils New Insights into CO2 Storage

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:47 am EST
Pioneering Research Unveils New Insights into CO2 Storage

A team of researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) has teamed up with the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESRF) to delve into the complexities of fluid dynamics in porous media. The heart of this study lies in the use of high-speed stroboscopic X-ray microtomography, a technique that illuminates the hidden intricacies of multiphase flow. The research offers invaluable insights into the potential of underground reservoirs for carbon dioxide storage, a method seen as a promising strategy to reduce emissions and combat climate change.

Unlocking the Secrets of Multiphase Flow

This study takes a deep dive into multiphase flow, where different fluids, such as supercritical CO2 and brine, interact within the pores of rocks under high-pressure and high-temperature conditions. One of the key phenomena under the microscope is the Haines jump, a discontinuous fluid movement first described by physicist William B. Haines in 1930. Understanding the Haines jump is crucial as it can influence the efficiency of fluid flow, thus affecting CO2 storage capacity and the functionality of porous catalysts.

A New Perspective on Porous Media

By conducting experiments with sintered glass shards to simulate porous rock, the researchers have been able to characterize the steps of Haines jumps with unprecedented detail, achieving sub-millisecond temporal resolution. The findings, captured as 3D movies, unveil a deeper understanding of fluid dynamics in porous media and are expected to aid the calibration of advanced computer models for more accurate predictions of fluid behavior.

Looking Ahead: Future Directions

As for what’s next, the research team plans to extend their studies using different liquids, injection rates, and real rock samples. The goal is to improve predictions for CO2 storage sites, which could revolutionize our approach to mitigating climate change. As these findings continue to unfold, they will undoubtedly contribute to our understanding of the earth’s subsurface and the potential it holds for CO2 storage.

0
Climate & Environment Norway Science & Technology
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shammas Malik: Akron's First Millennial Mayor Prioritizing DEI and Climate Change

By Olalekan Adigun

Boston Pioneers Large-Scale Renewable Energy Initiative

By Muhammad Jawad

Storm Henk Unleashes Terror on London Eye

By Geeta Pillai

Climate Change and Insurance: Cake & Arrow Sheds Light on New Opportunities

By Shivani Chauhan

Cyclone Michaung's Impact: Rising Potato Prices in Bangladesh ...
@Agriculture · 42 mins
Cyclone Michaung's Impact: Rising Potato Prices in Bangladesh ...
heart comment 0
Labrador Marine Inc. Breaks Freight Record Amid Climate Change Effects

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Labrador Marine Inc. Breaks Freight Record Amid Climate Change Effects
Just Forests Campaigns Against Tractor Runs: A Push for Sustainable Fundraising

By BNN Correspondents

Just Forests Campaigns Against Tractor Runs: A Push for Sustainable Fundraising
TVA Ignites New Natural Gas Units, Paving Way for a Cleaner Future

By BNN Correspondents

TVA Ignites New Natural Gas Units, Paving Way for a Cleaner Future
Carbon Intensity: A Potential Game-Changer for Transportation Sector’s Emission Management

By Rafia Tasleem

Carbon Intensity: A Potential Game-Changer for Transportation Sector's Emission Management
Latest Headlines
World News
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
30 seconds
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report
42 seconds
Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
1 min
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
2 mins
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
3 mins
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
3 mins
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
4 mins
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
4 mins
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
4 mins
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
20 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
34 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app