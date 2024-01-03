Pioneering Research Unveils New Insights into CO2 Storage

A team of researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) has teamed up with the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESRF) to delve into the complexities of fluid dynamics in porous media. The heart of this study lies in the use of high-speed stroboscopic X-ray microtomography, a technique that illuminates the hidden intricacies of multiphase flow. The research offers invaluable insights into the potential of underground reservoirs for carbon dioxide storage, a method seen as a promising strategy to reduce emissions and combat climate change.

Unlocking the Secrets of Multiphase Flow

This study takes a deep dive into multiphase flow, where different fluids, such as supercritical CO2 and brine, interact within the pores of rocks under high-pressure and high-temperature conditions. One of the key phenomena under the microscope is the Haines jump, a discontinuous fluid movement first described by physicist William B. Haines in 1930. Understanding the Haines jump is crucial as it can influence the efficiency of fluid flow, thus affecting CO2 storage capacity and the functionality of porous catalysts.

A New Perspective on Porous Media

By conducting experiments with sintered glass shards to simulate porous rock, the researchers have been able to characterize the steps of Haines jumps with unprecedented detail, achieving sub-millisecond temporal resolution. The findings, captured as 3D movies, unveil a deeper understanding of fluid dynamics in porous media and are expected to aid the calibration of advanced computer models for more accurate predictions of fluid behavior.

Looking Ahead: Future Directions

As for what’s next, the research team plans to extend their studies using different liquids, injection rates, and real rock samples. The goal is to improve predictions for CO2 storage sites, which could revolutionize our approach to mitigating climate change. As these findings continue to unfold, they will undoubtedly contribute to our understanding of the earth’s subsurface and the potential it holds for CO2 storage.