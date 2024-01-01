en English
Climate & Environment

Phoenix Heatwave Risks: Global Warming’s Scorching Reality

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:32 am EST
Phoenix Heatwave Risks: Global Warming’s Scorching Reality

July 2023 was a scorching testament to climate change in Phoenix, Arizona, a city known for its desert climate. Temperatures soared past 43C (109F), an extreme that placed a severe strain on the city’s electrical grid and the daily lives of its residents. The typical city bustle was replaced by an eerie quiet. Most activities were confined to the early morning hours, before the merciless sun claimed the day. The rest of the daylight hours saw people retreating to the solace of air-conditioned rooms, a staple for surviving desert living.

The Heatwave’s Impact

However, it was not just the inconvenience of the searing heat that was of concern. A study published in the Journal of Environmental Science and Technology carried a dire warning. It painted a catastrophic scenario where a five-day heatwave combined with a power outage could potentially result in over 13,000 deaths and hospitalize more than half of Phoenix’s population. The study highlighted the grave dangers of extreme heat events and emphasized the urgency for cities to prepare and adapt to the increasing temperatures.

The Threat of Global Warming

The extreme temperatures experienced in Phoenix were not an isolated event. In 2023, the world grappled with its highest recorded temperatures, leading to global chaos. The U.S. was caught in the grip of a heatwave that saw temperatures rise over 37.8 Celsius for the entire month of July. Such high temperatures have not only made living conditions challenging but have also instigated wildfires and fuelled stronger, longer-lasting storms due to increased atmospheric moisture. The altered general circulation of Earth’s atmosphere due to global warming has also led to unexpected cold snaps in the U.S.

Looking Ahead

As we step into 2024, there are forecasts that it could become the hottest year on record. The repeated delay of monsoon rains, which usually provide relief from the heat, only adds to the stress. It is an implicit call for cities to bolster their infrastructural resilience and implement heat-proofing measures to prevent catastrophic outcomes associated with power grid failures during heatwaves. The extreme heatwave experienced in Phoenix is a stark reminder of the urgency to address climate change and its consequences head-on.

Climate & Environment
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

