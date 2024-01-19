Philippines Suspends Onion Imports to Stabilize Falling Prices Amid Supply Glut

In a stark turn of events, the Philippines has suspended its onion imports until May or possibly until July to prevent prices from plummeting further, contrasting the scenario a year ago when onions were priced higher than beef due to supply chain disruptions from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, extreme weather, and inaccurate supply projections. Today, both local and imported onions sell for significantly lower prices due to a glut in supply.

Onion Prices: Then and Now

In January 2023, onions were priced at around 600 Philippine pesos per kilogram, more than a day's minimum wage. Fast forward a year, and as of January 19, local red onions and imported onions are being sold for as low as 110 and 80 pesos per kilogram, respectively. This is about half to a third of the price of meat products. Farm gate prices have also taken a nosedive, falling to between $0.89 and $1.25. Some areas report prices as low as around $0.36.

A Glut in Supply

The country's increased imports, along with local farmers' increased land allocation for onion planting, have led to the glut. This has resulted in an onion supply surplus, causing a significant drop in prices. However, in light of the current abundance, there are concerns that the upcoming El Niño climate phenomenon could change the scenario. Warmer temperatures, an extended dry spell, and increased pest activity could negatively impact onion production.

Importation Ban: A Necessary Step

The importation ban, prompted by the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc., aims to protect local farmers from the adverse effects of the falling prices. The chamber argued that continued importation would harm local farmers and could lead to onions being discarded on the streets. The import restriction may only be lifted if El Niño affects supplies, leading to more pests undermining onion production. The Department of Agriculture and the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. have agreed to meet every 45 days to review the supply situation and recalibrate the import schedule and volume.