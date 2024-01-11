en English
Climate & Environment

Philippines Records 11th Warmest Year in 2023, El Niño a Major Contributing Factor

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Philippines Records 11th Warmest Year in 2023, El Niño a Major Contributing Factor

In the tropical archipelago of the Philippines, 2023 marked the 11th warmest year in its meteorological history. The data, freshly released by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), indicated an average temperature of 27.8°C. Interestingly, the warming trend was more pronounced during the night hours.

El Niño and the Heat

The year’s exceptional heat can be partially attributed to the climatic phenomenon, El Niño. The occurrence of this event in the latter half of 2023 significantly contributed to the record-breaking temperatures. El Niño, characterized by unusually warm ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific, is known to disrupt normal weather patterns and often leads to severe heatwaves.

Forecast for 2024

Looking ahead, PAGASA’s predictions for 2024 are concerning. The peak impact of El Niño, anticipated to coincide with the dry season, may catapult 2024 into the ranks of the warmest years on record.

Climate Change and Vulnerable Sectors

The implications of this warming trend extend beyond mere statistics. The profound impacts of rising temperatures on human health, agriculture, and water and food security cannot be overstressed. These sectors, fundamental to the socio-economic fabric of the nation, are identified as the most vulnerable in the face of climate change. As the mercury rises, the resilience of these sectors is severely tested, reminding us of the urgent need to address climate change.

Climate & Environment Philippines Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

