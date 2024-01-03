Philippines’ National Rice Program Receives Increased Budget amid Dry Season

As the dry season looms large in the Philippines, the National Rice Program (NRP) under the Department of Agriculture (DA) is preparing to bolster rice production. The NRP has been allocated a budget of P30.8 billion for the year 2024, announced by Bicol Saro party-list lawmaker Brian Yamsuan. This increment from the previous year’s budget of P30.2 billion is designed to counter the extended dry period.

Support for Small Palay Producers

Additional funding for the NRP comes on top of other national programs and local projects aimed at supporting rice farmers, particularly the small palay producers. These funds are sourced from tariff collections on rice imports, as directed by the Rice Tariffication Law. Yamsuan revealed that the Bureau of Customs had accumulated P25.55 billion in rice tariffs by November 2023, surpassing the threshold by a whopping P15.5 billion. This surplus is set to be distributed amongst small rice farmers as cash grants.

Legislative Moves to Support Agriculture

Yamsuan is also the proponent of House Bill 9129, which proposes the formulation of crop climate calendars tailored to individual localities. The intention here is to bolster agricultural productivity by providing farmers with a forecast of climatic patterns and their potential impact on crops. Such information can help farmers plan their activities more effectively, thereby increasing output.

Reduced Tariffs and Executive Orders

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who previously held the post of Agriculture Secretary before appointing Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. in November 2023, has issued Executive Order No. 50. This order ensures reduced tariffs on rice and other food items until the end of 2024, mitigating the anticipated impact of the El Niño phenomenon. The DA also expects around 500,000 metric tons of imported rice to arrive early this year to address the threat of a prolonged dry spell.

Modernizing Agriculture and Increasing Food Production

Under the leadership of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., the DA is planning to unveil strategies to modernize agriculture and increase food production in response to the looming impacts of the El Niño climate phenomenon. Laurel emphasizes the need for timely farm and market statistics, adoption of new technologies, and farm mechanization to help the agricultural sector.