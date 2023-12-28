en English
Agriculture

Philippines: Antique Province Communities Build Reservoirs to Counter El Niño Effects

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:11 am EST
Philippines: Antique Province Communities Build Reservoirs to Counter El Niño Effects

In a proactive move to mitigate the anticipated effects of the El Niño phenomenon on agriculture, farming, and fishery, residents of three municipalities in Antique province, Philippines, have constructed small farm reservoirs (SFRs). These structures, designed to ensure a sustainable water supply, were built as part of Project LAWA (Local Adaptation to Water Access), an initiative launched by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Financial Support for Community Empowerment

The DSWD provided substantial financial backing for the project, releasing more than Php11.3 million to the residents engaged in the program. This funding was distributed through the project’s cash-for-work (CFW) and cash-for-training (CFT) components, offering not just a sustainable water source but also additional income support to these communities that are particularly vulnerable during periods of severe drought.

Exceeding Targets and Expanding Reach

The communities involved in the project have shown remarkable initiative, surpassing the initial aim of building 30 SFRs. They were able to construct 31 alternative water reservoirs across different barangays, paving the way for better water security and preparedness for future drought episodes.

Project LAWA: A Nationwide Initiative

Launched by DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB) on August 31, Project LAWA aims to address the water scarcity challenges that poor communities face during severe drought periods. The project has also been implemented in selected municipalities in Ifugao province (Luzon) and Davao de Oro province (Mindanao), with locations chosen based on the severity of the expected impact of El Niño.

In conclusion, the construction of the SFRs under Project LAWA represents a significant stride in the fight against water scarcity, particularly in the light of anticipated climate events. By providing financial support and encouraging community participation, the DSWD is not only helping these municipalities secure their water needs but also empowering them to actively combat the challenges posed by climate change.

Agriculture Climate & Environment Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

