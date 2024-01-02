en English
Climate & Environment

Philadelphia Area Municipalities Intensify War on Single-use Plastics

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:56 pm EST
Philadelphia’s neighboring municipalities, Upper Merion and Lower Merion, have taken a firm stance against single-use plastic waste, introducing stringent bans on a variety of plastic products. The ordinances, effective as of Monday, prohibit businesses from providing customers with single-use carryout bags, expanded polystyrene food service products, and most plastic straws. In a move reflecting its commitment to environmental sustainability, Upper Merion has also scheduled a second phase to begin on July 1, which will extend the prohibition to include plastic utensils.

Lower Merion Mandates Minimum Bag Charge

Simultaneously, Lower Merion is following suit with a ban on distributing single-use plastic bags, set to commence on January 21. The ordinance is all-encompassing, targeting a wide range of businesses. However, certain exemptions have been made, such as dry cleaners and food banks, which typically rely on plastic bags for practical reasons. Businesses violating the ban will initially receive a warning, followed by fines that escalate with each subsequent offense, potentially reaching up to $500. Furthermore, the ordinance stipulates a minimum charge of $0.10 for compliant paper or reusable bags, nudging consumers towards sustainable practices.

Philadelphia Reinforces Plastic Bag Ban

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, the plastic bag ban that has been in place since 2022 is set to receive new reinforcement. The Philadelphia City Council has approved a bill proposing to charge customers a 15-cent fee for paper bags. This move aims to discourage the use of disposable bags and instead promote the adoption of reusable alternatives. However, ensuring adherence to these environmental regulations remains a significant challenge. Despite the existing ban, a recent study found that many food trucks in the city continue to distribute plastic bags, underscoring the need for effective enforcement mechanisms.

A Collective Effort Towards Sustainability

These initiatives in the Philadelphia area form part of a broader, global effort to reduce plastic waste and mitigate its damaging effects on the environment. While the introduction of bans and regulations is a crucial step forward, their success ultimately hinges on societal support and compliance. As such, businesses, policymakers, and individuals all have a vital role to play in advancing this environmental cause and championing a more sustainable future for our planet.

Climate & Environment Sustainability United States
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

