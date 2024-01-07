Parit Yaani Seeks Establishment of Permanent Disaster Relief Center Amid Flood Threats

In the wake of increasing flood threats, Datuk Mohamad Najib Samuri, the assemblyman for Parit Yaani, has called for the establishment of a permanent disaster relief center in the district of Parit Yaani, Batu Pahat. With the district’s notorious susceptibility to flooding, this move is viewed as a crucial step towards minimizing the impact of natural calamities on the locals. Batu Pahat’s Public Works Department is currently drafting a proposal to be submitted to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

Proactive Disaster Management in the Pipeline

This initiative aligns with the planned construction of a Civil Defence Force office in Parit Yaani. The transformation of the existing village chief complex into an office for the Civil Defence Force has been bolstered by an allocation of RM500,000 from the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) in the Prime Minister’s Department. Datuk Mohamad Najib underscored the importance of regular deepening of local rivers, a measure aimed at preventing flooding events, especially during the monsoon seasons.

Increased Flood Mitigation Efforts

Meanwhile, Parit Raja assemblyman Rashidah Ramli announced the near completion of clean-up operations in 15 flood-prone areas. What’s more, these operations will now be conducted annually, marking a departure from the previous four-year cycle, a move that should enhance the district’s resilience to flooding. Increased surveillance by rescue agencies has also been instigated to safeguard property and expedite evacuations when necessary.

Preparations Underway for the Monsoon Season

Anuar Abd Manap, chairman of the Climate Change and Johor Disaster Management select committee, provided an update on a recent monsoon preparation training session held in the Segamat district. This session involved the state police, Civil Defence Force, Fire and Rescue Department, and the Welfare Department. The Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had previously announced on November 29 the setting up of permanent disaster relief centers in nine states, each with a cost cap of RM5 million, underscoring the government’s commitment to proactive disaster management.