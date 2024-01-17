Ozarks Battling Record Cold, But Warmer Weather Expected

The Ozarks, a region known for its distinctive culture and natural beauty, experienced an unusually cold start to 2024. January temperatures plummeted to record lows, with the average highs a chilling 10 degrees below the norm. However, the Climate Prediction Center anticipates a significant shift in the weather pattern by late February, predicting a 50-70% chance of above-average temperatures.

Record-Breaking Cold

On January 16, a record low of minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded at Drake Field in Fayetteville. Schools and businesses across the area were closed, with institutions like the University of Arkansas and Arkansas Tech University - Ozark transitioning to online learning. With arctic air moving out, warmer weather is beginning to return, offering respite to the residents.

Implications of the Cold

The cold weather has had wide-ranging effects. Not only did it lead to school closures and a shift to online learning, but it also impacted farmers, cattle raisers, and ordinary citizens feeling the effects of cabin fever after days of confinement. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas appealed to consumers to conserve power due to increased demand, and extreme cold caused various incidents, such as a swimming pool pump freezing in Texas and a potential hypothermia death near Portland.

A Change on the Horizon

Despite the extreme cold, relief appears to be in sight. The Climate Prediction Center forecasts a considerable warm-up for February. With a 50-70% chance of above-average temperatures, residents can anticipate a shift from the freezing trend. However, the chance of precipitation is also above average, suggesting that while the cold may abate, increased rainfall could be on the horizon.

Looking further ahead, the three-month forecast for January, February, and March suggests a return to normalcy, with temperatures aligning more closely with historical averages. The local weather team promises to keep residents informed on any upcoming weather developments, ensuring the people of the Ozarks can prepare for the weather conditions to come.