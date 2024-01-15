Oklahoma Faces Severe Arctic Weather with Heavy Snowfall and Cold

As the cold Arctic winds howl, Oklahoma presently finds itself grappling with extreme weather conditions, including significant snowfall.

The icy curtain has lifted, however, the frosty aftermath is anticipated to create hazardous conditions on local and neighborhood roads, according to meteorologist Sabrina Bates.

Temperatures are plummeting, with wind chills expected to fall to a staggering 10 to 20 degrees below zero.

This poses a risk of dangerously low temperatures, and residents are urged to allow additional time for travel and car starting in these severe conditions. With the mercury barely scraping single digits, the frigid weather is expected to continue its icy reign through Tuesday.