Climate & Environment

Oklahoma Faces Severe Arctic Weather with Heavy Snowfall and Cold

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 10:55 pm EST
Oklahoma Faces Severe Arctic Weather with Heavy Snowfall and Cold

As the cold Arctic winds howl, Oklahoma presently finds itself grappling with extreme weather conditions, including significant snowfall.

The icy curtain has lifted, however, the frosty aftermath is anticipated to create hazardous conditions on local and neighborhood roads, according to meteorologist Sabrina Bates.

Temperatures are plummeting, with wind chills expected to fall to a staggering 10 to 20 degrees below zero.

This poses a risk of dangerously low temperatures, and residents are urged to allow additional time for travel and car starting in these severe conditions. With the mercury barely scraping single digits, the frigid weather is expected to continue its icy reign through Tuesday.

Climate & Environment United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

