OceanaGold Corp's IPO, Yelp's Legal Battle, and More: A Cross-Sector Roundup

OceanaGold Corp Eyes IPO for Philippine Gold Mine Subsidiary

OceanaGold Corp has announced plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of its Philippines-based gold mine subsidiary. The Toronto-listed company aims to raise up to 7.9 billion Philippine pesos ($141.30 million). According to OceanaGold, the objective is to attract new Filipino and international shareholders through robust cash flow and dividend payments from its Philippine gold and copper mine. In addition, the company renewed its contract for the Didipio gold and copper mine in northern Philippines for another 25 years. As of the end of 2023, this mine holds 1.1 million ounces of gold and 140,000 tonnes of copper. OceanaGold plans to sell up to 456 million common shares, or a 20% stake, in OceanaGold Philippines Inc at a maximum price of 17.28 pesos each.

Yelp Faces Texas Lawsuit Over Crisis Pregnancy Centers

Legal disputes are also making headlines. Yelp is facing a lawsuit from the state of Texas over claims of posting misleading notices about crisis pregnancy centers on its review platform. This comes despite a California federal judge refusing to grant Yelp protection from the suit.

Rubrik Inc. Prepares for Public Listing Amid U.S. Fraud Investigation

In the realm of tech and cybersecurity, Rubrik Inc., which recently received a significant investment from Microsoft Corp, is preparing for a public listing in New York. This comes amid a U.S. fraud investigation involving a former employee.

Exxon Mobil Continues Lawsuit Against Activist Investors

Climate-related news continues to dominate headlines. Exxon Mobil has decided to persist with a lawsuit against activist investors even after their withdrawal of a climate change shareholder proposal.

U.S. Department of Energy Selects Delek US Holdings for Carbon Capture Project

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Energy has selected Delek US Holdings' Big Spring refinery for a carbon capture pilot project. The project is set to receive up to $95 million in federal funding.

Atmospheric River Storm Threatens Southern California

In other news, Southern California is threatened by an atmospheric river storm that could potentially cause severe floods and landslides.

Tesla Settles Lawsuit Over Hazardous Waste Mismanagement

In the legal and regulatory space, Tesla has settled a lawsuit for $1.5 million over allegations of hazardous waste mismanagement in California.

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Approves Grid Flexibility Plan

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved a plan to enhance New England's power grid flexibility.

Greta Thunberg Cleared of Public Order Offense

Finally, climate activist Greta Thunberg has been cleared of a public order offense related to a London protest last year. These developments reflect ongoing actions in corporate governance, environmental challenges, legal accountability, and financial ventures.