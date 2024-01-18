Nvidia Shortage Impacts Applied Digital; YouTube's Climate Misinformation Profits; Companies Pledge Biodiversity Reporting

In a hard-hitting impact of the global semiconductor crisis, Applied Digital, a pioneering data center service provider, has trimmed its full-year expectations, triggering a substantial 23% plunge in shares. The company's revised outlook mirrors the knock-on effects of an acute shortage of networking components, notably manufactured by chipmaking giant Nvidia, on its operations.

Nvidia Shortage Dents Applied Digital's Performance

Applied Digital's Q2 financial results turned out to be a mixed bag, with a considerable upswing in total revenues yet falling short of Wall Street estimates. The company felt compelled to lower its revenue and EBITDA guidance for FY24, attributing this setback to a delay in the delivery of networking components for GPU clusters, courtesy of the Nvidia shortage.

Despite this unexpected twist, the market sentiment towards APLD stock remains largely positive. Analysts maintain a Strong Buy consensus rating based on three Buys, suggesting that the current slump may be a temporary phase and not a fundamental shift in the company's long-term prospects.

YouTube's Monetization of Climate Misinformation

Meanwhile, in the realm of social media, YouTube finds itself in hot water as it allegedly rakes in millions of dollars annually from advertising on channels that propagate false claims about climate change. Inventive content creators on the platform have reportedly found ways to sidestep YouTube's misinformation policies, highlighting the persistent struggle of curbing misinformation on social media platforms.

Renewable Energy to Power U.S. Future

In a promising leap towards a sustainable future, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects that wind and solar energy will spearhead growth in U.S. power generation over the next two years. This trend is largely attributable to new installations in the renewable energy sector. The shift towards clean energy and electric vehicles is expected to persist, regardless of the outcome of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, as emphasized by outgoing U.S. climate envoy John Kerry.

Drax Plant to Harness Bioenergy

Across the Atlantic, the British power plant operator Drax has secured government approval to retrofit two biomass units at its Drax plant with bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology. This bold step underscores the increasing global commitment to curbing carbon emissions and transitioning to renewable energy sources.

Corporate Commitment to Biodiversity

In a noteworthy announcement at the Davos conference, over 300 companies and leading financial institutions have pledged to disclose their impacts on natural biodiversity. This move signals a growing corporate consciousness about the importance of preserving natural ecosystems and biodiversity.