en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Nuclear Power in Estonia: An Option, Not a Necessity

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:10 pm EST
Nuclear Power in Estonia: An Option, Not a Necessity

In an important press briefing, Timo Tatar, Estonia’s deputy secretary general for energy and mineral resources, provided insights into the findings of the national nuclear energy working group’s final report. Tatar discussed the potential role of a small modular nuclear reactor in Estonia’s energy system, stating that while it could fit into the country’s system, it isn’t deemed a critical solution for attaining Estonia’s climate objectives or curbing CO2 emissions.

Nuclear Power: An Option, not a Necessity

Tatar highlighted that several European nations are accomplishing their energy system climate goals without resorting to nuclear power. Instead, they’re leveraging alternative solutions and relying on external connections. He emphasized that Estonia has set an ambitious objective of matching its consumption with renewable energy production by 2030. However, he acknowledged the necessity for controllable energy capacities.

Exploring Controllable Clean Energy Options

The deputy secretary general noted that the current options for controllable, clean power plants are somewhat limited. They encompass nuclear power, biomethane, and green hydrogen used in gas turbines. He suggested that a market space exists for a modular reactor, especially if private sector investment materializes. This is particularly plausible considering Estonia’s robust connections to neighboring energy systems.

Coexistence of Nuclear and Renewable Energy

Tatar also proposed that the coexistence of nuclear and renewable energy is feasible, citing Finland as an example where the development of both nuclear reactors and wind farms is underway. The national nuclear energy working group’s report, completed at the close of 2023, deduced that nuclear energy could bolster Estonia’s climate goals, supply security, and energy system stability. The government will soon deliberate whether to pursue nuclear energy development and how to table the matter before the Riigikogu for a final verdict.

0
Climate & Environment Energy Estonia
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
2 mins ago
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Identified Among Washington's Most Environmentally Overburdened Communities
According to a recent report by the Washington State Department of Ecology, Wenatchee and East Wenatchee have been identified as two of 16 communities in Washington state that are disproportionately affected by environmental harms. These communities have been found to suffer from negative health outcomes, with their residents having an estimated two-year shorter lifespan compared
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Identified Among Washington's Most Environmentally Overburdened Communities
Kuwait's Climate Paradox: Migrant Workers and Solar Farms Under Extreme Heat
53 mins ago
Kuwait's Climate Paradox: Migrant Workers and Solar Farms Under Extreme Heat
2024: A Transformative Year for ESG in Business and Finance
57 mins ago
2024: A Transformative Year for ESG in Business and Finance
21 States Mount Legal Challenge Against Federal Greenhouse Gas Rule
12 mins ago
21 States Mount Legal Challenge Against Federal Greenhouse Gas Rule
Jammu & Kashmir Ranked Third in Climate Change Vulnerability Among Indian Himalayan Region States
13 mins ago
Jammu & Kashmir Ranked Third in Climate Change Vulnerability Among Indian Himalayan Region States
Chrystia Freeland's Transportation Expenses Scrutinized Amid Climate Advocacy
38 mins ago
Chrystia Freeland's Transportation Expenses Scrutinized Amid Climate Advocacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Shows Humans Struggle to Read Negative Emotions in Flat-Faced Dogs
13 seconds
Study Shows Humans Struggle to Read Negative Emotions in Flat-Faced Dogs
Big Ten Showdown: Former Teammates Marcus Domask and Lance Jones Face Off
24 seconds
Big Ten Showdown: Former Teammates Marcus Domask and Lance Jones Face Off
Inflation and Healthcare: Lawmakers Discuss Access and Medicare Coverage
25 seconds
Inflation and Healthcare: Lawmakers Discuss Access and Medicare Coverage
Keith Wood Advocates for Sam Prendergast's Inclusion in Six Nations Squad
27 seconds
Keith Wood Advocates for Sam Prendergast's Inclusion in Six Nations Squad
WHO's Biosurveillance Proposals: A Step Towards Global Control or Essential Health Measure?
39 seconds
WHO's Biosurveillance Proposals: A Step Towards Global Control or Essential Health Measure?
Buffalo Bills Coach Addresses Concerns Over Stefon Diggs' Reduced Playing Time
1 min
Buffalo Bills Coach Addresses Concerns Over Stefon Diggs' Reduced Playing Time
Vivek Ramaswamy Challenges New York Times' Credibility and Accuses Media of Dividing Nation
2 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy Challenges New York Times' Credibility and Accuses Media of Dividing Nation
Snoring: Beyond the Nightly Nuisance – Unraveling Causes, Implications, and Remedies
2 mins
Snoring: Beyond the Nightly Nuisance – Unraveling Causes, Implications, and Remedies
BYU Football Program: From Mass Exodus to Stability
2 mins
BYU Football Program: From Mass Exodus to Stability
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
27 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app