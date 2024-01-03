Nuclear Power in Estonia: An Option, Not a Necessity

In an important press briefing, Timo Tatar, Estonia’s deputy secretary general for energy and mineral resources, provided insights into the findings of the national nuclear energy working group’s final report. Tatar discussed the potential role of a small modular nuclear reactor in Estonia’s energy system, stating that while it could fit into the country’s system, it isn’t deemed a critical solution for attaining Estonia’s climate objectives or curbing CO2 emissions.

Nuclear Power: An Option, not a Necessity

Tatar highlighted that several European nations are accomplishing their energy system climate goals without resorting to nuclear power. Instead, they’re leveraging alternative solutions and relying on external connections. He emphasized that Estonia has set an ambitious objective of matching its consumption with renewable energy production by 2030. However, he acknowledged the necessity for controllable energy capacities.

Exploring Controllable Clean Energy Options

The deputy secretary general noted that the current options for controllable, clean power plants are somewhat limited. They encompass nuclear power, biomethane, and green hydrogen used in gas turbines. He suggested that a market space exists for a modular reactor, especially if private sector investment materializes. This is particularly plausible considering Estonia’s robust connections to neighboring energy systems.

Coexistence of Nuclear and Renewable Energy

Tatar also proposed that the coexistence of nuclear and renewable energy is feasible, citing Finland as an example where the development of both nuclear reactors and wind farms is underway. The national nuclear energy working group’s report, completed at the close of 2023, deduced that nuclear energy could bolster Estonia’s climate goals, supply security, and energy system stability. The government will soon deliberate whether to pursue nuclear energy development and how to table the matter before the Riigikogu for a final verdict.