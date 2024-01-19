Novel Framework Unveils Severity of Compound Droughts: Implications for Global Carbon Uptake

In groundbreaking research, scientists have proposed a novel framework to define compound droughts (CDs) with an emphasis on the response of gross primary productivity (GPP) to soil moisture (SM) and vapor pressure deficit (VPD) levels. The new process identifies soil droughts and atmospheric aridity, which, when co-occurring in the warm season, significantly limit terrestrial carbon uptake, thus impacting the global carbon cycle. It's an 'impact-based' approach that replaces the traditional 'statistical compound droughts' (SCDs) based on fixed percentile thresholds.

A New Approach to Understanding Droughts

The new framework, unlike its predecessors, uses data from the GLEAM dataset, MERRA-2 reanalysis, and FLUXCOM products spanning the years 1981-2017. It also incorporates historical (1930-2014) and future (2016-2100) simulations under varied emission scenarios from the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6 (CMIP6). The shift in approach uncovers that CDs, now referred to as vegetation compound droughts (VCDs), are more frequent and severe than previously estimated, particularly in mid-latitude dry regions.

Implications for Global Carbon Uptake

CMIP6 models suggest a realistic simulation of VCDs and their adverse impacts on global carbon uptake. The study unveils that dryland ecosystems are especially susceptible to VCDs, which contribute significantly to global carbon sink variability. This revelation could lead to a reassessment of risks associated with droughts, especially under future climate scenarios with warmer temperatures.

Addressing the Complex Phenomenon of Drought Evolution

The proposed framework was evaluated based on meteorological, soil, and groundwater drought conditions of the Yanhe River basin in China. It intuitively characterizes disasters of different types of drought signal propagation in the disaster chain system. The study reveals a top-to-down drought long chain cascading relationship in moisture transfer in the atmosphere, pedosphere, and lithosphere. It further uncovers that climate change and vegetation restoration are the primary influencing factors of different links. This newly proposed framework is anticipated to enhance policy planning and reduce the negative influences of multiple cascading disasters.