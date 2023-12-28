en English
Climate & Environment

Norway’s KLP Pension Fund Drops Gulf Companies over Human Rights, Climate Concerns

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:05 am EST
Norway's KLP Pension Fund Drops Gulf Companies over Human Rights, Climate Concerns

Norway’s premier pension fund KLP, commanding $70 billion in assets under management, has made a firm declaration; it will exclude Saudi Aramco and 11 other Gulf-based companies from its investment portfolio. A decision that has led to asset sales amounting to $15 million, it stems from the fund’s increasing concerns over human rights abuses and insufficient climate action.

Investment Ethics at Play

KLP highlighted the ‘unacceptably high’ risks of human rights abuses in six telecom firms and five real estate groups, prompting their exclusion. The fund also underscored the inadequacy of climate mitigation and energy transition plans of Aramco, marking the oil giant for exclusion. The telecom companies affected include Emirates Telecom, Saudi Telecom, Etihad Etisalat, Ooredoo, Mobile Telecommunications Co Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait’s Mobile Telecommunications Co. The real estate groups facing exclusion are Emaar Properties, Aldar Properties, Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development, Mabanee Co, and Barwa Real Estate.

Human Rights and Surveillance Concerns

The fund pointed out the persistent risk of systematic surveillance and censorship in the Gulf’s telecommunication sector. With authoritarian governments at the helm and the increasing use of advanced technologies, this sector is no stranger to controversy. In the real estate sector, despite reforms, migrant workers from Africa and Asia continue to face discrimination and human rights violations.

Driving Change Through Active Ownership

Despite these exclusions, KLP intends to continue its scrutiny of companies in the region and influence them through active ownership. This announcement mirrors a growing trend among investment funds, which are increasingly considering ethical and environmental factors in their investment decisions. Such a move not only reflects the fund’s commitment to social responsibility but also sends a clear message to other corporations about the importance of ethical business practices.

Climate & Environment Human Rights Saudi Arabia
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

