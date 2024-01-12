Northern Pakistan Braces for Rain and Snow; Heavy Fog Persists in Plains

As the cold winds grip northern Pakistan, the Department of Meteorology warns of weather changes that are set to sweep across the region. Light rain and snow are forecasted for the hilly areas in Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir. This wintry blend is expected to descend on these regions within the next 24 hours, adding to the chill already in the air.

Pervasive Cold and Dry Conditions

Contrary to the snowy forecast for the hilly areas, the plains of the country are set to experience persistent cold and dry weather. The northern areas and northern Balochistan are not exempt from these conditions, with a forecast of cold and partly cloudy weather. The previous 24 hours followed a similar pattern with the cold and dry weather holding the northern regions in its icy grasp.

Fog and Smog Blanket the Plains

Heavy fog and smog are anticipated to continue affecting the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh. Morning hours in Kashmir and the Potohar region are also expected to be shrouded in fog. The dense fog and smog, combined with the cold weather, are likely to keep day temperatures below normal in most parts of Punjab. Citizens are advised to exercise caution during this period.

Sub-Zero Temperatures Recorded

The biting cold has not been kind to the northern regions, with the mercury dipping below zero in several areas. The minimum temperatures recorded on Thursday included minus 11 degrees Celsius in Leh, minus 10 in Skardu, and minus 6 in Gilgit, Kalam, and Gopis. As we move into the coming week, the heavy fog is expected to persist in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Upper Sindh, making for frosty mornings and chilly days.