North Haven Community Rallies to Save Historic Brown's Boatyard Amidst Storms

The historic North Haven waterfront establishment, Brown's Boatyard, dating back to 1888, faced substantial challenges due to damaging storms.

The boatyard's boat shop, built in 1855 and once a clamming factory, suffered significant damage earlier in the week. This left it vulnerable to the upcoming storm, highlighting the urgent need for immediate action.

With the boat shop's future at stake, the North Haven community rallied together. Family, friends, volunteers, and former employees came together to protect and stabilize the vulnerable building.

Their collective efforts included removing debris, hoisting beams, and securing the floor to withstand high waters and wind.

The Brown family, who have run the boatyard for generations, worked side by side with the community. Their shared goal was preparing for the high tide expected with the incoming storm.