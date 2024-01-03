NORCAP Recruits Consultant for STATAFRIC NADABAS Project: A Boost for African Statistics

In a significant move to bolster Africa’s statistical prowess, NORCAP, an offshoot of the Norwegian Refugee Council, is on the hunt for a consultant for the STATAFRIC NADABAS project. The chosen individual will be entrusted with the task of providing training and capacity building on national accounts and NADABAS for African Union Member States and Regional Economic Communities (RECs). Alongside tutoring, the consultant will assist in the implementation and deployment of the NADABAS system.

Strengthening Africa’s Statistical Systems

STATAFRIC, a pivotal institution established by the African Union in 2013, is headquartered in Tunis, Tunisia. It chiefly produces high-quality, timely, and reliable statistics to buttress African integration. The institute offers training in various statistical domains, including national accounts, and leads the NADABAS network. This free Excel-based national accounts software was developed in 2004 and is a critical tool for data management and analysis.

With the backing of Statistics Sweden and Statistics Norway, STATAFRIC is broadening its capacity-building initiatives to encourage the use of NADABAS among African Union member states. To propel these endeavors, STATAFRIC and Statistics Norway have consented to hire a full-time consultant.

A Career Opportunity with Impact

The consultant position is based in Tunis but might entail travel to support regional workshops and provide bilateral technical assistance. The endeavor, which includes regional trainings and potentially comprehensive support for individual states, shows promise of entering a second phase contingent on its success and sustained funding.

The consultant’s initial contract spans one year, with a probation period of three months. Renewal of the contract is performance and funding dependent. The position offers a salary at P3 Step 5 coupled with allowances for internationally recruited staff.

NORCAP’s Global Impact

NORCAP specializes in deploying skilled personnel to assist partners worldwide in managing crises and climate change repercussions. Their key focus areas include improving responses to emergencies, fostering community resilience, and advancing sustainable governance. NORCAP’s services comprise training, capacity-building, and collaboration with local, national, and international entities.