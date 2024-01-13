en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

NOAA Forecasts 2024 Could Surpass 2023’s Record-Breaking Heat

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
NOAA Forecasts 2024 Could Surpass 2023’s Record-Breaking Heat

In a startling announcement that underscores the escalating pace of global warming, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted a one-in-three chance of 2024 being even hotter than the record-shattering 2023. This comes as a stark reminder of the imminent climate crisis humanity is facing, as the earth’s climate system undergoes significant changes.

Recapping a Record-Breaking Year

2023 set the record as the warmest year since temperature records commenced in 1850. In its annual global climate analysis, the NOAA revealed that the year experienced an average temperature rise of 1.35 degrees Celsius (2.43 degrees Fahrenheit) above the preindustrial average. This information aligns with the findings of EU scientists, further cementing the fact that we are indeed living in the warmest period in modern history.

Heat Stored in Oceans Reach Unprecedented Levels

Not only did 2023 see record land temperatures, but it also witnessed the amount of heat stored in the upper layers of the ocean reach unprecedented levels. This phenomenon is a critical indicator of global warming, as oceans absorb over 90% of the planet’s excess heat. Moreover, 2023 saw the lowest amount of Antarctic sea ice, another alarming sign of our rapidly changing climate.

Looking Forward: A Hotter 2024?

In the light of these startling records, the NOAA estimates that 2024 could potentially surpass 2023’s dire benchmarks. The agency has quantified this likelihood at a one-in-three chance, marking a significant increase in the odds compared to previous years’ forecasts. This prediction is further reinforced by the looming El Niño weather phenomenon, known to intensify global temperatures.

As we venture deeper into uncharted climatic territories, the urgent need for drastic reductions in greenhouse gas emissions becomes even more apparent. The gravity of breaching the 1.5C benchmark set by the Paris Agreement is a stark reminder of the potential consequences we face, reinforcing the need for immediate and decisive action on climate change.

0
Climate & Environment United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
10 mins ago
Britain's Deepest Mine: Unearthing a Climate Change Solution
Deep beneath the North Sea bed, in the heart of North Yorkshire, lies Britain’s deepest mine. This mine, extending over 1,000 meters underground, is not a traditional coal mine but a unique treasure trove of polyhalite. The extraction of this mineral holds unprecedented potential in the fight against climate change, as revealed in an episode
Britain's Deepest Mine: Unearthing a Climate Change Solution
North Olympic Peninsula Prepares For Crucial Government Meetings Post Holiday Rescheduling
3 hours ago
North Olympic Peninsula Prepares For Crucial Government Meetings Post Holiday Rescheduling
Mongla: A Rising Sanctuary for Climate-Displaced Individuals in Bangladesh
4 hours ago
Mongla: A Rising Sanctuary for Climate-Displaced Individuals in Bangladesh
Kadingilan: Setting Precedent with Local Climate Change Adaptation Plan
10 mins ago
Kadingilan: Setting Precedent with Local Climate Change Adaptation Plan
Decoding Climate Change: Insights from Sir Brian Hoskins
1 hour ago
Decoding Climate Change: Insights from Sir Brian Hoskins
Anticipation and Uncertainty: Uganda Braces for High-Profile Events and Developments
2 hours ago
Anticipation and Uncertainty: Uganda Braces for High-Profile Events and Developments
Latest Headlines
World News
Seattle Reign FC Bolsters Attack with Strategic NWSL Draft Picks
13 seconds
Seattle Reign FC Bolsters Attack with Strategic NWSL Draft Picks
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
3 mins
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
3 mins
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
4 mins
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
4 mins
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
4 mins
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
4 mins
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
5 mins
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
6 mins
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
10 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app