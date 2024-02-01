NOAA Declares Disaster at Sacramento and Klamath River Chinook Fisheries

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a disaster declaration for the Sacramento River Fall Chinook fishery and the Klamath River Fall Chinook fishery. A lethal cocktail of environmental stressors has thrust these vital fisheries to the precipice of extinction, impacting both the ecosystem and the local economy.

A Confluence of Environmental Stressors

California, grappling with chronic and historic drought conditions, has seen these dire circumstances worsen due to rampant wildfires. The resultant damage has dealt a severe blow to the spawning and rearing habitats of the Chinook salmon. Compounding these difficulties, harmful algal blooms have further deteriorated the water quality. Shifts in ocean forage have led to associated thiamine deficiency, disrupting the fish's food sources.

Economic Impact and Response

Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis underscored the gravity of the situation in April, stressing the significance of these fisheries and the various elements contributing to their collapse. The closure of these fisheries could lead to substantial economic fallout, projected to reach $45 million. Responding to this crisis, the NOAA has outlined plans to allocate funds to aid in the recovery process.

Toward Recovery

The U.S. Secretary of Commerce announced the allocation of $20.6 million to address this fishery resource disaster. The funds will be utilized to assist affected California communities, bolster sustainability, and facilitate recovery efforts for fishing communities and individuals. The aid package will cover infrastructure and habitat restoration, job retraining for those impacted by the closure, and assistance with vessel acquisition. This comprehensive strategy is designed to alleviate the impact on both the environment and the local communities dependent on the fisheries.