Nigeria’s Ogun State Gears Up to Plant Two Million Trees in 2024

In a bid to enhance forest reserves and combat environmental degradation, the Ogun State government, Nigeria, has pledged to plant at least two million trees in 2024. This initiative, driven by the Commissioner for Forestry, Taiwo Oludotun, follows the state’s achievement of surpassing its one million tree planting target in 2023.

In preparation for the 2024 planting season, various tools including watering cans, wheelbarrows, and headpans, are ready for distribution across the state’s nine forest reserves. The Forestry Commission is also committed to ensuring the survival of the trees planted in the previous year, with a targeted survival rate between 80-90%.

Forest Conservation Efforts

As part of the state’s forest conservation efforts, timber contractors, particularly in the Ijebu-East Local Government Area, have been cautioned against activities that could potentially undermine these goals. These activities include illegal tree cutting, cocoa planting within reserves, and unauthorized land allocations.

In a bid to enforce these regulations, unregistered tractors and felling machines found operating in the forest reserves outside of approved hours and on weekends will be impounded. Contractors have been encouraged to form a task force to oversee and protect the forest reserves from illegal activities. Alhaja Oluwaranti Kazzem, representing the local timber contractors, has expressed gratitude for the government’s support and pledged ongoing cooperation.