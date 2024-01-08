Nigeria’s Enugu State Amplifies Climate Change Efforts with Trust Fund and Green Projects

In an unprecedented move, the government of Enugu State, Nigeria, has proposed the establishment of a dedicated trust fund for climate-related activities. Spearheaded by a driven cohort of young leaders, the initiative will commence with a pilot scheme aimed at planting approximately 10,000 trees in the Udi local council.

Government Restructures Ministry of Environment

The government’s commitment to tackling climate change is further underscored by its recent decision to restructure the State’s Ministry of Environment. This revamp includes the incorporation of climate change responsibilities into the Ministry’s portfolio and the appointment of senior officials specifically tasked with climate change matters.

Young Leaders Trained on Urban Greening and Climate Change

In a bid to equip future generations with the skills to combat climate change, young climate leaders have undergone rigorous training on urban greening and its crucial role in mitigating both air pollution and climate change. These young leaders have articulated their vision for transforming Enugu into a green, climate-resilient city.

Impact Project from International Visitors’ Leadership Programme

This series of activities forms part of an impact project stemming from the International Visitors’ Leadership Programme (IVLP) impact award. The award was granted to Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke, a distinguished scholar and advocate for climate change governance. In collaboration with various environmental organizations, the project selected 31 young leaders from a pool of over 4,000 applicants to participate in specialized training sessions.

Furthermore, the project has conducted a climate education exercise, reaching over 7,000 children, and overseen the planting of over 100 trees. The young leaders presented their transformative vision for Enugu to key state officials, including Prof. Sam Ugwu, the Commissioner for Environment.