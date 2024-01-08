en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Nigeria’s Enugu State Amplifies Climate Change Efforts with Trust Fund and Green Projects

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:23 am EST
Nigeria’s Enugu State Amplifies Climate Change Efforts with Trust Fund and Green Projects

In an unprecedented move, the government of Enugu State, Nigeria, has proposed the establishment of a dedicated trust fund for climate-related activities. Spearheaded by a driven cohort of young leaders, the initiative will commence with a pilot scheme aimed at planting approximately 10,000 trees in the Udi local council.

Government Restructures Ministry of Environment

The government’s commitment to tackling climate change is further underscored by its recent decision to restructure the State’s Ministry of Environment. This revamp includes the incorporation of climate change responsibilities into the Ministry’s portfolio and the appointment of senior officials specifically tasked with climate change matters.

Young Leaders Trained on Urban Greening and Climate Change

In a bid to equip future generations with the skills to combat climate change, young climate leaders have undergone rigorous training on urban greening and its crucial role in mitigating both air pollution and climate change. These young leaders have articulated their vision for transforming Enugu into a green, climate-resilient city.

Impact Project from International Visitors’ Leadership Programme

This series of activities forms part of an impact project stemming from the International Visitors’ Leadership Programme (IVLP) impact award. The award was granted to Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke, a distinguished scholar and advocate for climate change governance. In collaboration with various environmental organizations, the project selected 31 young leaders from a pool of over 4,000 applicants to participate in specialized training sessions.

Furthermore, the project has conducted a climate education exercise, reaching over 7,000 children, and overseen the planting of over 100 trees. The young leaders presented their transformative vision for Enugu to key state officials, including Prof. Sam Ugwu, the Commissioner for Environment.

0
Africa Climate & Environment Nigeria
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
3 mins ago
Ghana Government Cancels Significant Political Event, Sparks Criticism
In a turn of unexpected events, the Ghanaian government announced the cancellation of ‘The Convention’, a Pan African event that was scheduled to be held at the Black Star Square in Accra on January 7, 2024. The politically affiliated event, which was approved in November 2023, was abruptly called off just a few hours before
Ghana Government Cancels Significant Political Event, Sparks Criticism
The New Year 'Cross Over': A Critical Examination of a Religious Phenomenon
54 mins ago
The New Year 'Cross Over': A Critical Examination of a Religious Phenomenon
Ndiowu Community in Anambra State Resolves Seven-Year Feud, Looks to Prosperous Future
1 hour ago
Ndiowu Community in Anambra State Resolves Seven-Year Feud, Looks to Prosperous Future
SMEFest2024: Jasper SME Hub's Initiative to Ignite Growth in Africa's SME Sector
30 mins ago
SMEFest2024: Jasper SME Hub's Initiative to Ignite Growth in Africa's SME Sector
Manchester United Duo May Join African Cup of Nations Under CAF Regulations
50 mins ago
Manchester United Duo May Join African Cup of Nations Under CAF Regulations
Nigeria's Socio-Economic Crisis: History Repeating and Calls for Change
54 mins ago
Nigeria's Socio-Economic Crisis: History Repeating and Calls for Change
Latest Headlines
World News
South Dakota Legislative Session to Address Workforce, Budget, and Tax Cuts
20 seconds
South Dakota Legislative Session to Address Workforce, Budget, and Tax Cuts
Rams' Rookie Receiver Puka Nacua Smashes NFL Records in Historic Victory
37 seconds
Rams' Rookie Receiver Puka Nacua Smashes NFL Records in Historic Victory
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua Shatters NFL Records in Victory over 49ers
1 min
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua Shatters NFL Records in Victory over 49ers
SSP Health Ltd to Merge Warwick Road Surgery and Fusehill Medical Practice: A New Era in Carlisle's Primary Healthcare
2 mins
SSP Health Ltd to Merge Warwick Road Surgery and Fusehill Medical Practice: A New Era in Carlisle's Primary Healthcare
Cumbrian Duo Climbs 'Fells for Our Fathers' in Hopeful Tribute
2 mins
Cumbrian Duo Climbs 'Fells for Our Fathers' in Hopeful Tribute
Indonesian Presidential Candidate Baswedan Cites Opposition for Unfulfilled Divestment Promise
3 mins
Indonesian Presidential Candidate Baswedan Cites Opposition for Unfulfilled Divestment Promise
Ghana Government Cancels Significant Political Event, Sparks Criticism
3 mins
Ghana Government Cancels Significant Political Event, Sparks Criticism
Carlisle United Gears Up for Survival in League One: Manager Paul Simpson Leads Recruitment Drive
3 mins
Carlisle United Gears Up for Survival in League One: Manager Paul Simpson Leads Recruitment Drive
Kwabena Agyei Agyepong: A Call for Hard Work Over Slogans in Ghana's Political Landscape
3 mins
Kwabena Agyei Agyepong: A Call for Hard Work Over Slogans in Ghana's Political Landscape
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
4 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app