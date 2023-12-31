en English
Agriculture

Nigeria on the Verge of Food Sufficiency: NACGRAB’s Seed For Resilience Project

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:16 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:57 am EST
Nigeria on the Verge of Food Sufficiency: NACGRAB's Seed For Resilience Project

In a recent announcement that has stirred a wave of optimism across Nigeria, the National Centre For Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB) indicated the nation is on the verge of achieving food sufficiency and witnessing a reduction in food commodity prices. The Acting Director, Dr. Anthony Okere, made this statement at the culmination of a 2023 Technical Working Group meeting on the Seed For Resilience (SFR) project.

Harvesting Hope: The SFR Project

Launched in 2021, the SFR initiative is a joint endeavor by NACGRAB and the Global Crop Diversity Trust. It aims to bolster the genebank’s efficiency at NACGRAB and promote the utilization of a diverse gene pool by farmers. This approach is designed to counteract the impacts of climate change and enhance agricultural productivity. Farmers who have planted high-quality seeds from the genebank this season have reported a significant improvement in yield compared to the previous year.

Reaping Benefits: Farmers and Crop Diversity

The SFR project has already reached more than 1,000 farmers in Oyo, Niger, and Kano states, supplying them with diverse seeds for crops such as cowpea and sorghum. The project’s impact is evident in the diversification of crops cultivated by farmers, which has led to increased yields and income. Furthermore, the insights gained from the project have empowered farmers to select suitable seeds for specific environments and adopt modern agricultural practices.

From Seeds to Success: The Impact of the SFR Project

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Oyo State has also recognized the benefits of the project, particularly in terms of farmer education and improved crop germination. As Nigeria grapples with the challenges of population growth, food shortages, and insecurity, projects like SFR are not only enhancing agricultural productivity but also positively impacting the nation’s economy and the lives of farmers.

Agriculture Climate & Environment Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

