NextChem Tech Forges Partnership to Propel Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

In a significant stride towards a sustainable future, NextChem Tech, a subsidiary of Sustainable Technology Solutions, has inked a deal with Paul Wurth S.A. and Norsk e-Fuel AS. The partnership aims to create a novel sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production facility located in Mosjøen, Norway. The plant will harness NextChem Tech's proprietary Catalytic Partial Oxidation technology (NX CPO) to convert green hydrogen and biogenic CO2 into synthesis gas.

Catalytic Partial Oxidation: The Heart of the Project

The NX CPO process, an advanced method of producing syngas, employs a controlled partial oxidation in the presence of a catalyst. This unique approach promotes a fast and efficient reaction, setting it apart from conventional methods. The technology will be in the spotlight in the upcoming plant, developed by Norsk e-Fuel. This facility is set to have a production capacity of 40,000 tons per annum (tpa) of e-Fuels and is expected to be operational after 2026.

This collaboration does not stop at one plant. There are plans for two additional facilities in the pipeline, each boasting a capacity of around 80,000 tpa. These are projected to be completed by 2030, further bolstering the project's commitment to eco-friendly aviation. The prime objective is to mitigate current flight emissions by capitalizing on cutting-edge technologies to produce e-Fuels. These e-Fuels are anticipated to significantly improve carbon efficiency recovery yield, making air travel more sustainable.

Several industry leaders have voiced their enthusiasm for the initiative. Alessandro Bernini, CEO of MAIRE, expressed pride in participating in this innovative initiative alongside SMS group and Norsk e-Fuel. Karl Hauptmeier, CEO of Norsk e-Fuel, emphasized the partnership's potential to enhance carbon efficiency and curtail costs.