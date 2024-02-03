Nexans to Supply Italian Utility with Sustainable Cables for Energy Transition

Nexans, a global leader in the electrification sector, has bagged a significant contract to supply a leading Italian utility with 6,000 km of low- and medium-voltage power distribution cables. This deal is pivotal in supporting Italy's energy transition, emphasizing Nexans' role as a long-term partner for the utility and a key player in sustainable electrification.

Low-Carbon Commitment

The cables will be manufactured at Nexans' Italian plant in Battipaglia, employing 100% low-carbon aluminum. This eco-friendly approach to production is expected to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 35% to 50%, depending on the product. The aluminum rod for the cables will be supplied by Alcoa, using the breakthrough ELYSIS technology, which eliminates direct greenhouse gas emissions from the smelting process. This initiative represents a significant step forward in sustainable manufacturing practices, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.

Cabling for the Future

The produced cables will be utilized in underground powerlines, designed to withstand the challenges posed by extreme climate events. Nexans' commitment to decarbonized electricity is evident in the quality and resilience of its products. Furthermore, the company is the world's first cable manufacturer to employ metal from the ELYSIS process, representing a promising potential to eliminate a significant chunk of carbon dioxide emissions in the future.

Enhancing Cable Logistics

Nexans is also introducing the ULTRACKER DRUMS solution, leveraging edge-computing technology for real-time geolocation of cable drums. This innovative solution promises to enhance logistics such as shipment tracking, theft prevention, and drum management, further cementing Nexans' position at the forefront of sustainable electrification. With over a century of experience in electrification and a commitment to achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2050, Nexans aligns its operations with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

As a testament to its climate action leadership, Nexans’ efforts are recognized by the CDP Climate Change A List. This recognition, coupled with the new contract, places Nexans at the cutting edge of sustainable electrification, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future.