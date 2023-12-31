New Zealand’s Performance in 2023: Year-End Review of Global Indices

In an extensive year-end review, New Zealand’s performance across a spectrum of global indices and reports for 2023 has been methodically appraised. Despite witnessing some declines, the country retains its robust international standings in democratic values, freedoms, and standards. Reflecting its commitment to probity, Transparency International ranked New Zealand second equal with Finland, celebrating their low corruption levels.

Peace, Freedom, and Gender Equality

The Global Peace Index saw New Zealand drop two places to fourth, but the ranking still signifies high levels of safety and security. Political and civil liberties of the country almost touched the pinnacle with Freedom House bestowing a score of 99 out of 100. The Global Gender Gap Report reaffirmed New Zealand as the fourth most gender-equal country, underscoring its commitment to inclusivity and fairness.

Economic Freedom and Rule of Law

However, the country’s score for economic freedom has seen a slight decline with New Zealand positioned fifth in the respective index. Similarly, the evaluation for the rule of law also experienced a minor slip to the eighth place, indicating room for enhancement.

Happiness and Living Conditions

On the brighter side, New Zealanders’ happiness levels remained stable, ranking as the tenth most content nation. Further, Auckland and Wellington, two of New Zealand’s major cities, featured in The Economist’s Global Liveability Index. Unfortunately, Hamilton, another key city, did not make the cut.

Press Freedom and Terrorism Risk

Press freedom experienced a gradual decline, yet New Zealand still secured a respectable 13th place in the global ranking. The country’s terror risk assessment saw an improvement, with New Zealand ranking 46th in the Global Terrorism Index, signaling a safer environment.

Innovation and Climate Response

While the country’s economic competitiveness remained stable, innovation suffered a slight setback, falling three places in the Global Innovation Index. More alarmingly, New Zealand’s response to climate change was deemed ‘highly insufficient’ by the Climate Action Tracker. Consequently, the country fell one place in the Climate Change Performance Index.

Overseas Development Assistance

Overseas development assistance received mixed reviews, ranking low in the Principled Aid Index but faring somewhat better in the Commitment to Development Index.

Domestic Challenges

Domestically, economic indicators have been positive, bolstered by a record net migration gain. However, serious issues like increased suicide rates, rising incarceration rates, and child poverty, although stabilizing, flagged areas needing urgent attention. Public housing saw an increase, reflecting progressive steps towards improvement.

In totality, New Zealand’s international report card for 2023 exhibits commendable performance in multiple domains, but it also underscores areas for potential enhancement and growth.