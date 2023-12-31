en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

New Zealand’s Performance in 2023: Year-End Review of Global Indices

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:59 am EST
New Zealand’s Performance in 2023: Year-End Review of Global Indices

In an extensive year-end review, New Zealand’s performance across a spectrum of global indices and reports for 2023 has been methodically appraised. Despite witnessing some declines, the country retains its robust international standings in democratic values, freedoms, and standards. Reflecting its commitment to probity, Transparency International ranked New Zealand second equal with Finland, celebrating their low corruption levels.

Peace, Freedom, and Gender Equality

The Global Peace Index saw New Zealand drop two places to fourth, but the ranking still signifies high levels of safety and security. Political and civil liberties of the country almost touched the pinnacle with Freedom House bestowing a score of 99 out of 100. The Global Gender Gap Report reaffirmed New Zealand as the fourth most gender-equal country, underscoring its commitment to inclusivity and fairness.

Economic Freedom and Rule of Law

However, the country’s score for economic freedom has seen a slight decline with New Zealand positioned fifth in the respective index. Similarly, the evaluation for the rule of law also experienced a minor slip to the eighth place, indicating room for enhancement.

Happiness and Living Conditions

On the brighter side, New Zealanders’ happiness levels remained stable, ranking as the tenth most content nation. Further, Auckland and Wellington, two of New Zealand’s major cities, featured in The Economist’s Global Liveability Index. Unfortunately, Hamilton, another key city, did not make the cut.

Press Freedom and Terrorism Risk

Press freedom experienced a gradual decline, yet New Zealand still secured a respectable 13th place in the global ranking. The country’s terror risk assessment saw an improvement, with New Zealand ranking 46th in the Global Terrorism Index, signaling a safer environment.

Innovation and Climate Response

While the country’s economic competitiveness remained stable, innovation suffered a slight setback, falling three places in the Global Innovation Index. More alarmingly, New Zealand’s response to climate change was deemed ‘highly insufficient’ by the Climate Action Tracker. Consequently, the country fell one place in the Climate Change Performance Index.

Overseas Development Assistance

Overseas development assistance received mixed reviews, ranking low in the Principled Aid Index but faring somewhat better in the Commitment to Development Index.

Domestic Challenges

Domestically, economic indicators have been positive, bolstered by a record net migration gain. However, serious issues like increased suicide rates, rising incarceration rates, and child poverty, although stabilizing, flagged areas needing urgent attention. Public housing saw an increase, reflecting progressive steps towards improvement.

In totality, New Zealand’s international report card for 2023 exhibits commendable performance in multiple domains, but it also underscores areas for potential enhancement and growth.

0
Climate & Environment International Relations New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Rising Tide of Lightning Deaths in Bangladesh: A Climate Change Warning

By BNN Correspondents

California's Coastal Communities Battle Extreme Surf and Flooding

By Bijay Laxmi

British Columbia Shatters Temperature Records Amid Unprecedented New Year's Heatwave

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Biotech Breakthroughs and Global Crises: A Glimpse into Today's World

By Rizwan Shah

Nigeria on the Verge of Food Sufficiency: NACGRAB's Seed For Resilienc ...
@Agriculture · 38 mins
Nigeria on the Verge of Food Sufficiency: NACGRAB's Seed For Resilienc ...
heart comment 0
India’s Battle with Extreme Weather in 2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Climate Events

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Battle with Extreme Weather in 2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Climate Events
South Africa’s Weather Dystopia: Heatwaves, Floods, and Thunderstorms

By Israel Ojoko

South Africa's Weather Dystopia: Heatwaves, Floods, and Thunderstorms
Nicholas Kristof’s 2023 Reflection: Progress Amidst Global Adversities

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Nicholas Kristof's 2023 Reflection: Progress Amidst Global Adversities
Africa Takes Lead in Global Climate Action in 2023

By Muhammad Jawad

Africa Takes Lead in Global Climate Action in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
21 seconds
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
53 seconds
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
3 mins
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
4 mins
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
5 mins
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
6 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
6 mins
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
7 mins
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
7 mins
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
6 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
19 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
38 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app