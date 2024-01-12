en English
Climate & Environment

New York City’s Local Law 97: A Pioneering Effort in Building Emissions Reduction

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
New York City’s Local Law 97: A Pioneering Effort in Building Emissions Reduction

In a pioneering effort to curb global carbon dioxide emissions, New York City’s Local Law 97, passed in 2019, is now in effect. This significant climate legislation targets building-related emissions, a key contributor to the world’s carbon footprint. With individualized emissions caps set for over 30,000 buildings, penalties for excess emissions have begun this year, making the law’s successful implementation a critical factor in helping the city align with the Paris Agreement goals.

Challenges in Implementing Decarbonization Strategies

However, the path to reducing emissions is fraught with challenges for building owners. The task’s novel and complex nature requires an in-depth understanding and a well-planned approach. Consideration of various strategies is underway, such as energy efficiency technology, electrification, and solar power. Still, the feasibility of these solutions varies with each building type. ‘Hard-to-abate’ buildings, in particular, present substantial hurdles to immediate electrification.

Exploring Carbon Capture Technology

Recognizing these obstacles, some property owners are turning to innovative solutions like carbon capture technology. A striking example is the system installed by CarbonQuest in a Manhattan residential high-rise, which has significantly reduced the building’s emissions. This demonstrates that while the task is challenging, it is not insurmountable.

Navigating the Policy Landscape

The law encourages a multi-faceted approach to decarbonization, calling for flexibility and consideration of the cost and immediate impact of various technologies. However, the policy must support property owners in implementing effective and rapid decarbonization methods. It is crucial to acknowledge that some lower-cost solutions may serve as transitional steps until more sustainable options become viable.

New York’s groundbreaking efforts in reducing building emissions could lead the way for nationwide innovation and adherence to climate goals. The city’s Mayor, Adams, has committed to a pragmatic approach that could further the city’s climate ambitions, setting a precedent for others to follow.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

