en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

New Year’s Resolutions: 12 Ways to Fight Climate Change in 2024

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:56 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:18 am EST
New Year’s Resolutions: 12 Ways to Fight Climate Change in 2024

As the year 2023 draws to a close, many are reflecting on the climate crisis, particularly in the wake of COP28’s disappointing outcomes. This juncture presents an opportunity for individuals to reassess their roles in combating climate change, and to consider adopting New Year’s resolutions aimed at contributing to the global fight against warming. This article presents twelve such resolutions, ranging from simple activities to more significant lifestyle changes, all geared towards reducing the human impact on our planet.

Personal Commitments and Collective Action

One of the main themes emerging from COP28, and indeed from the broader climate change discourse, is the need for both individual and collective action. This principle has been illustrated by past cultural revolutions, with local collective actions often sparking significant change. Climate change is no different – it offers an opportunity for individuals to contribute to a democratic, collective response. The proposed resolutions highlight the potential for individual actions to instigate broader change, whether through discussions about climate change at social gatherings or through more conscious consumer choices.

Climate Change: A Global Challenge

The consequences of climate change, from shifts in rainfall patterns and rising temperatures to the devastating effects of extreme drought, are becoming increasingly apparent. Human activities, particularly the burning of fossil fuels and land conversion, are the primary contributors to these changes. Coastal cities, in particular, are feeling the brunt of the impact, with sea level rise and extreme weather events becoming more frequent. This global challenge demands a radical shift away from fossil fuels and a reevaluation of our lifestyles.

Addressing Inequality in Climate Action

Yet, it is important to note that the ability to engage in climate action is often shaped by socioeconomic inequalities. Policies and psychological approaches often overlook these disparities, assuming equal access to resources and the ability to engage in conscious, reflective action. Addressing these inequalities is a prerequisite for impactful, equitable climate action. This is particularly relevant as we consider the costs associated with transitioning to more energy-efficient fuels, and the need for such transitions to be accessible to all income levels.

As we usher in a new year, let us remember that our individual actions matter. By making small changes in our daily habits, educating ourselves about the climate crisis, and becoming more conscious of our environmental impact, we can collectively make a significant difference in the path towards net-zero emissions. As the old saying goes, ‘Every little bit helps.’

0
Climate & Environment Environmental Science Sustainability
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Taiwan Charts Out Carbon Pricing Framework; 'Big Emitters' to Feel the Heat from 2025

By Rafia Tasleem

Climate Change Challenges Weather Prediction, Says Australia's Agriculture Minister

By Geeta Pillai

RRS Sir David Attenborough's Encounter with A23a: A Deep Dive into the World's Largest Iceberg

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Health Advisory Issued for Extreme Heatwave in Cambodia and Australia

By Rafia Tasleem

Martha Stewart: The 82-Year-Old 'Thirst Trap Queen' Defying Age Norms ...
@Climate & Environment · 2 hours
Martha Stewart: The 82-Year-Old 'Thirst Trap Queen' Defying Age Norms ...
heart comment 0
Choked Cities: An In-depth Analysis of Global Air Pollution

By BNN Correspondents

Choked Cities: An In-depth Analysis of Global Air Pollution
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

By BNN Correspondents

2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
2023: A Year of Triumphs, Turbulence, and Transformation in Tech and Business

By Quadri Adejumo

2023: A Year of Triumphs, Turbulence, and Transformation in Tech and Business
The Urgent Call for Global Climate Cooperation Amid Rising Extreme Weather Events

By Bijay Laxmi

The Urgent Call for Global Climate Cooperation Amid Rising Extreme Weather Events
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi Inaugurates Infrastructure Development Projects in Ayodhya
33 seconds
PM Modi Inaugurates Infrastructure Development Projects in Ayodhya
China and Russia Abstain from UN Resolution on Special Envoy to Afghanistan
2 mins
China and Russia Abstain from UN Resolution on Special Envoy to Afghanistan
San Diego State Aztecs Triumphs Over Gonzaga Bulldogs in Nonconference Game
2 mins
San Diego State Aztecs Triumphs Over Gonzaga Bulldogs in Nonconference Game
Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Unveils Intricacies of the Collegium System
2 mins
Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Unveils Intricacies of the Collegium System
Election Commission of Pakistan Blocks Privatization Moves by Caretaker Government
3 mins
Election Commission of Pakistan Blocks Privatization Moves by Caretaker Government
Privacy Concerns Surface as Telecom Bill 2023 Sparks Debate
3 mins
Privacy Concerns Surface as Telecom Bill 2023 Sparks Debate
Maine Blocks Trump from Republican Presidential Primary Ballot
4 mins
Maine Blocks Trump from Republican Presidential Primary Ballot
U.S. Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Bank Violence at UN Meeting
4 mins
U.S. Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Bank Violence at UN Meeting
Phoenix Suns Triumph Over Charlotte Hornets: A Testament to Teamwork
4 mins
Phoenix Suns Triumph Over Charlotte Hornets: A Testament to Teamwork
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
8 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
48 mins
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app