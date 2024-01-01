en English
Accidents

New Year’s Day Earthquake Jolts Los Angeles

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
New Year’s Day Earthquake Jolts Los Angeles

On New Year’s Day, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake jolted the Los Angeles area, serving a startling wakeup call to its celebrating citizens. Initially gauged at a preliminary magnitude of 4.3, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) later adjusted it to 4.1. The tremor’s epicenter was pinpointed 12 miles off the coast from the city of Rancho Palos Verdes in Los Angeles County. The quake struck at 8:27 am, burrowing seven miles deep.

Wide-Reaching Tremors

The quake’s vibrations were felt across an extensive area, with residents from Santa Clarita, San Bernardino, Temecula, Mission Viejo, and Catalina Island reporting the shaking. Despite the broad reach of the tremor, there were no immediate reports of injuries or damages. Indeed, the offshore quake was deemed not significant enough to cause alarm over a potential tsunami, according to Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones.

A Stark Reminder

This seismic event came in the wake of a substantially larger 7.5-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan. The event served as a stark reminder of the relative scale of earthquake magnitudes. The Japanese quake, a full 100,000 times larger than the 4.1 tremor, resulted in major damage and the evacuation of over 97,000 people.

LA’s Seismic Encounters

Statistics reveal that the greater Los Angeles region experiences an average of five earthquakes annually with magnitudes oscillating between 4.0 and 5.0. In the ten days leading up to this event, at least one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or more was recorded in the adjacent area. The region’s inhabitants are no strangers to such natural occurrences, but each new quake serves as a humbling reminder of Mother Nature’s unpredictability.

Accidents
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

