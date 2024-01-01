en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

New Year, New Resolutions: 12 Ways to Combat Climate Change in 2024

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:47 pm EST
New Year, New Resolutions: 12 Ways to Combat Climate Change in 2024

As the world welcomes 2024, it’s time for resolutions. But this year, let’s make them about more than personal fitness or productivity. Let’s make them about our planet. Amid rising global temperatures and an increasing number of climate-related emergencies, every individual’s contribution counts. The climate crisis requires collective effort and individual responsibility, and this article presents 12 New Year’s resolutions that each of us can adopt to help combat climate change.

Breaking the Silence on Climate Change

The first resolution is simple yet profound: Talk about climate change. It’s time to break the silence, challenge denial, and make climate change a common conversation topic. By discussing the issue openly, we can spread awareness and inspire others to take action.

The Power of Self-Education

Next, educate yourself. Read books that delve into different aspects of climate change, its science, and its impacts on migration and society. Understanding the issue is the first step towards meaningful action.

Resisting Consumer Culture

Another resolution is to resist the allure of the latest gadgets. With the iPhone 15 and similar devices capturing consumer attention, it’s crucial to remember the environmental cost of constant upgrading. Reducing consumption and waste, both large and small, can collectively make a significant difference.

Individual Responsibility and Collective Impact

While climate change may seem too big an issue for individual actions to make a difference, the cumulative impact of millions, or billions, of small changes can be substantial. Whether it’s adjusting our diet, reconsidering our purchasing habits, or choosing our conversation topics, we all have the capacity to contribute to combating climate change. These resolutions, each rated as ‘easy’, are accessible starting points for anyone looking to make a positive impact.

0
Climate & Environment Education Lifestyle
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Wildfire Sparks Evacuation in Southern Spain

By Safak Costu

Books of 2023: Unearthing Urban Challenges and Proposing Biourbanism

By Salman Khan

Climate Change in America: Rising Risks and the Countertrend of Migration

By BNN Correspondents

COP28: World Leaders Converge to Negotiate Climate Change Solutions

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Fairbourne: A Village in Wales Grappling with an Existential Threat ...
@Climate & Environment · 1 hour
Fairbourne: A Village in Wales Grappling with an Existential Threat ...
heart comment 0
The Rising Fury of Tornadoes in the United States: A Looming Threat

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Rising Fury of Tornadoes in the United States: A Looming Threat
Scientific Breakthroughs of 2023: A Year of Revelations

By BNN Correspondents

Scientific Breakthroughs of 2023: A Year of Revelations
John Howard’s Intervention Blocked Carbon Trading Scheme: 2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal

By Geeta Pillai

John Howard's Intervention Blocked Carbon Trading Scheme: 2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal
Groundbreaking Study Challenges Prevailing Climate Change Theories

By BNN Correspondents

Groundbreaking Study Challenges Prevailing Climate Change Theories
Latest Headlines
World News
Innovative Series Aims to Curb Excessive Phone Use
9 seconds
Innovative Series Aims to Curb Excessive Phone Use
Supermodel Carol Alt Discloses Weight Loss Strategies for the New Year
11 seconds
Supermodel Carol Alt Discloses Weight Loss Strategies for the New Year
SeaWorld Incident Spurs Couple's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
51 seconds
SeaWorld Incident Spurs Couple's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
Elsa Jones: Fostering a Positive Relationship with Food for Successful Diets
2 mins
Elsa Jones: Fostering a Positive Relationship with Food for Successful Diets
The Rise of Minimalist Sporting Practices: A Reaction to Digitization
3 mins
The Rise of Minimalist Sporting Practices: A Reaction to Digitization
2024 Rings in Major Shifts in Professional Wrestling Landscape
3 mins
2024 Rings in Major Shifts in Professional Wrestling Landscape
Kelly Somers Embraces Motherhood: A New Chapter Begins
3 mins
Kelly Somers Embraces Motherhood: A New Chapter Begins
TMC's Saket Gokhale Questions BJP's Election Strategies Ahead of 2024 Polls
3 mins
TMC's Saket Gokhale Questions BJP's Election Strategies Ahead of 2024 Polls
Israel's Supreme Court Invalidates Controversial Law Limiting Judiciary's Power
3 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Invalidates Controversial Law Limiting Judiciary's Power
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
23 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
31 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
35 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
42 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
3 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app