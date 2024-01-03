en English
Africa

New Study Unmasks Uncharted Industrial Use of Oceans

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:39 am EST
New Study Unmasks Uncharted Industrial Use of Oceans

Shining a light on the dark expanse of our oceans, a groundbreaking study by Global Fishing Watch, using machine learning and satellite imagery, has revealed uncharted industrial use of the seas. Surprisingly, about 75% of the world’s industrial fishing vessels remain untracked in public domains, with the blind spots significantly prominent around Africa and South Asia. The study also uncovers that over one-fourth of transport and energy vessels are missing from public tracking.

Unveiling the ‘Dark Fleets’

The research, which analyzed 2 million gigabytes of satellite data from 2017-2021, focuses on the coastal waters of six continents. The study has brought to light the existence of ‘dark fleets’—vessels that do not broadcast their positions. These fleets were found operating inside marine protected areas and national waters where previously little activity had been recorded.

The Pandemic and its Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic, while causing widespread disruption, led to a drop in global fishing activity by about 12%. However, the activities of transport and energy vessels remained unaffected by the pandemic. An interesting development during this period was a surge in offshore energy development. The numbers tell a notable story, with oil structure numbers increasing by 16% and wind turbines more than doubling, surpassing oil platforms by 2021.

Implications for Climate Change and Ocean Management

The findings of this study have significant implications for understanding ocean usage, potential illegal activities, and climate change impacts. Improved estimates of greenhouse gas emissions and better tracking of marine degradation due to oil exploration are direct outcomes of the study. Supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, National Geographic Pristine Seas, Oceankind, Google, and The Audacious Project, the research aims to enhance ocean management and transparency.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

