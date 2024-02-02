New Model Forecasts Devastating Impact of Wheat Blast on Global Crop Production

Wheat, the world's second largest cereal crop, stands on the brink of a serious challenge. A team of international researchers, including Senthold Asseng from the Technical University of Munich, has developed the first predictive model for the spread of a devastating fungal disease, wheat blast, and its potential impact on global wheat production by 2050. The menace, caused by the fungus magnaporthe oryzae, is a ticking time bomb for wheat crops in warm and humid regions.

Tracking the Spread of Wheat Blast

Since its first appearance in Brazil in 1985, wheat blast has steadily spread to South America, Bangladesh, Zambia, and is threatening to invade new regions such as Uruguay, Central America, the southeastern US, East Africa, India, and eastern Australia.

Implications for Global Wheat Production

Findings from the novel model project a harrowing 13% reduction in global wheat production. The regions most at risk are South America, southern Africa, and Asia, with up to 75% of wheat-growing areas in Africa and South America potentially falling victim to the fungus. Europe and East Asia face a lower risk, though specific regions like Italy, southern France, Spain, and southeast China are not exempted.

Climate Change: A Double-Edged Sword

Climate change, with its associated rise in temperatures and humidity, is a catalyst for the disease's spread. Regions already grappling with food insecurity and rising wheat demand are likely to be hit hardest. It is crucial that these implications of wheat blast are considered alongside the direct effects of climate change on crop yields.

In response to this impending crisis, farmers may need to consider alternatives, such as switching to more resilient crops. Breeding resistant wheat varieties and adjusting sowing dates have yielded success in some cases, reaffirming the need for research and development in combating wheat blast. The study serves as a stark reminder of the looming threats to our global food supply and the urgent need for proactive measures.