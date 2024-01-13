New Jersey's Strathmere Battles Erosion with Large-Scale Beach Replenishment

In a sweeping attempt to combat persistent beach erosion, Upper Township, in its Strathmere section, has launched a large-scale beach replenishment project. Under a federal contract, crews are working diligently to add a staggering 465,000 cubic yards of sand to the beaches, thereby creating dunes where previously, high tides were making direct contact with rock walls.

Collaboration for Preservation

The project, valuing $33.7 million, is an initiative by Great Lakes Dredge and Dock of Illinois. The project also encompasses beach replenishment in Ocean City and Sea Isle City. The replenishing sand is sourced from a designated borrow area off Corsons Inlet and meticulously dispersed onto the beach. This process aids in the formation of dunes and a protective berm.

The cost of this monumental endeavor is split among the federal government, the state, and local communities. A testament to this financial collaboration is New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy's allocation of $50 million for statewide beach work in 2023. Simultaneously, the Upper Township Committee sanctioned a $1.3 million local contribution to the cause.

Progress and Controversy

The Strathmere phase of the project is nearing the two-thirds completion mark, following the successful conclusion of the Ocean City phase in November. The Sea Isle City's phase, under the same contract, is anticipated to commence subsequently. These initiatives are the latest links in New Jersey's long-standing, albeit expensive, chain of beach replenishment practices. Advocates of these measures consider them indispensable for protecting coastal communities.

However, these practices are not without controversy. Some organizations, such as the Surfrider Foundation, have begun questioning the sustainability of the repeated sand pumping approach. As a backdrop to this debate, Cape May recently wrapped up a $16.1 million project, while North Wildwood, grappling with severe erosion, has erected an emergency bulkhead and awaits a larger Army Corps project to kick-off.