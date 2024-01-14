New Federal Measures Highlight Importance of Road Quality in Reducing Emissions

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has taken a major stride in the fight against climate change by introducing a new performance measure for state Departments of Transportation (DOTs) and Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs). The measure, aimed at tracking greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions related to transportation, aligns with the recent Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which includes a $6.4 billion program to fund carbon reduction strategies for on-road highway sources.

Quantifying Emissions: The New Metric

The new measure uses a benchmark set in 2022 to evaluate the effectiveness of state initiatives promoting fuel efficiency and the shift to cleaner transportation modes. However, it does not account for the influence of road performance on emissions. This omission is significant, given the prevalence of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and the prediction that a full transition to an electric fleet will take decades.

Efficiency Beyond Engine Types: The Role of Road Performance

Improving road performance is a key factor in reducing emissions for all vehicles. Smoother, stiffer roads enhance fuel efficiency by reducing energy loss from tire interactions with road imperfections such as bumps and cracks. The MIT Concrete Sustainability Hub (CSHub) found that up to 78% of pavement life cycle impact comes from the use phase, particularly pavement-vehicle interaction (PVI).

Enhancing Road Quality for Carbon Reduction

Enhancing road quality can be achieved by using materials like concrete for high-traffic roads and implementing maintenance strategies that ensure long-term smoothness. The FHWA’s new metric and the infrastructure law are significant steps in cutting GHG emissions, but further measures are suggested, such as including road performance emissions in the metric. This holistic approach would ensure that investments benefit all vehicles, further amplifying the impact of carbon reduction efforts.