China

New Electrification Strategy Boosts NOX Pollutant Removal at Lower Temperatures

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
In a significant stride towards addressing the global energy crisis and mitigating climate change, a recent study by the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with Prof. Zhaoliang Zhang’s group at the University of Jinan, has developed an innovative electrification strategy enhancing NOX pollutant removal performance at low temperatures. The research, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, addresses a pressing environmental issue posed by NOX emissions from diesel vehicles.

An Innovative Approach to NOX Pollutant Removal

Traditional NOX storage reduction (NSR) methods have proven to be less effective at lower exhaust temperatures, typically below 250 °C. These temperatures are becoming increasingly prevalent due to advanced engine technology and increased idling in traffic. The new electrified NSR approach developed by the team overcomes this hurdle. Using antimony-doped tin oxides (Pt-K/ATO) as conductive catalysts activated by a low input power (0.5-4 W) and C3H6 as a reductant, the team has successfully reduced the ignition temperature for 10% NOX conversion to 165 °C, substantially lower than the temperature required by conventional thermal methods.

Enhanced Energy Efficiency and Broader Implications

The new process enhances maximum energy efficiency by 23% and sheds light on the pivotal role of electrically induced discharge of lattice oxygen in NSR reactions. This mechanism aids in NO oxidation, O2 evolution, and activation of C3H6 for NOX reduction. Beyond addressing NOX emissions, the findings also have implications for catalytic soot combustion, suggesting a broader applicability of the electrification effect.

Potential Applications and Funding

The research findings pave the way for potential applications in developing electronic control units and designing hybrid vehicles, contributing to the evolution of the automotive industry. The study was carried out with funding from the Zhejiang Provincial Natural Science Foundation of China, the Ningbo Municipal Natural Science Foundation of China, and the Postdoctoral Science Foundation of China.

China Climate & Environment Science & Technology
Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

