NCAR Reveals Rising Threat of Damaging Straight-Line Winds in U.S.

Groundbreaking research by the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), in collaboration with the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Climate Grand Challenge on Weather and Climate Extremes, has revealed a notable increase in the geographical spread of damaging straight-line winds associated with thunderstorms. Over the past four decades, these winds have significantly expanded their reach across the central United States. The study, published in Nature Climate Change, uncovers this climatic shift using a blend of meteorological observations, intricate computer modeling, and analyses of physical laws.

Unveiling the Invisible Winds

These winds, often too localized and short-lived to be detected by regular weather stations, are now coming to the fore. NCAR scientist Andreas Prein, the author of the study, points out the increasing occurrence of these extreme wind events. They can surge abruptly from calm to gusts of 60 to 80 miles per hour, inflicting substantial damage on structures, power grids, and posing a threat to human safety. Classified as damaging when they exceed 57 miles per hour, these winds are estimated to cause approximately $2.5 billion in annual damage in the U.S.

The CONUS404 Model

Earlier climate condition simulations were too coarse to accurately track such events. However, the NCAR team has developed a high-resolution model named CONUS404, in association with the U.S. Geological Survey. This model offers a detailed view of climatic and hydrological conditions across the continental U.S., enabling an analysis at 109,387 points compared to the limited data from 95 weather stations.

Implications for Infrastructure Resilience

The study's findings suggest a fivefold increase in the area affected by these winds, emphasizing the need for considering straight-line wind risks in climate change impact planning. As we brace ourselves for the ever-evolving face of climate change, these results underline the necessity for infrastructure resilience. The revelations brought forth by this study could stand as a cornerstone in future city planning and development strategies, aimed at combating the increasing threats posed by these extreme wind events.