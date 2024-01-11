Navigating Towards Sustainability: The Shipping Industry’s Green Goals and Climate Strategy

The shipping industry stands at a watershed moment as it confronts the pressing necessity to curtail greenhouse gas emissions in the aftermath of climate catastrophes and the rallying cry for the cessation of the fossil fuel era at the United Nations Climate summit COP28. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has charted a new course with climate targets aiming for zero emissions by around 2050, and intermediary “indicative checkpoint” and “strive” targets for 2030 and 2040.

Assessing the Emission Targets

Researchers from the University of Manchester have scrutinized these targets and concluded that the “indicative checkpoint” targets of 20% emissions reduction by 2030 and 70% by 2040 are not up to the mark. Conversely, the “strive” targets of 30% by 2030 and 80% by 2040 are deemed the bare minimum required to sync with the Paris Agreement’s objective of restraining global heating to 1.5C.

The Urgency of Immediate Action

The gravity of the situation necessitates prioritizing measures to slash emissions in the current decade, with emphasis on employing known technologies and practices to achieve at least the “strive” goal of a 30% cut by 2030. For the IMO, this means tightening Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) targets and instituting a global carbon price on fuel. Complementary actions from national and regional policymakers, as well as the industry itself, are indispensable given the slow speed of IMO processes.

Immediate Term Solutions and Regional Leadership

In the short term, operational and efficiency measures on the existing fleet are paramount, including unified efforts to reduce shipping speeds and revamp chartering practices. Wind propulsion retrofits paired with route optimization also pose practical solutions. The EU’s incorporation of maritime in the EU ETS and the FuelEU package are instances of regional policy leadership, while the UK’s revision of its Clean Maritime Plan could pave the way for more robust national strategies.

As 2023 signals the setting of new targets, 2024 emerges as the pivotal year for the shipping sector to make significant strides in reducing its emissions, navigating the industry towards a greener, more sustainable future.