en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Navigating Towards Sustainability: The Shipping Industry’s Green Goals and Climate Strategy

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
Navigating Towards Sustainability: The Shipping Industry’s Green Goals and Climate Strategy

The shipping industry stands at a watershed moment as it confronts the pressing necessity to curtail greenhouse gas emissions in the aftermath of climate catastrophes and the rallying cry for the cessation of the fossil fuel era at the United Nations Climate summit COP28. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has charted a new course with climate targets aiming for zero emissions by around 2050, and intermediary “indicative checkpoint” and “strive” targets for 2030 and 2040.

Assessing the Emission Targets

Researchers from the University of Manchester have scrutinized these targets and concluded that the “indicative checkpoint” targets of 20% emissions reduction by 2030 and 70% by 2040 are not up to the mark. Conversely, the “strive” targets of 30% by 2030 and 80% by 2040 are deemed the bare minimum required to sync with the Paris Agreement’s objective of restraining global heating to 1.5C.

The Urgency of Immediate Action

The gravity of the situation necessitates prioritizing measures to slash emissions in the current decade, with emphasis on employing known technologies and practices to achieve at least the “strive” goal of a 30% cut by 2030. For the IMO, this means tightening Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) targets and instituting a global carbon price on fuel. Complementary actions from national and regional policymakers, as well as the industry itself, are indispensable given the slow speed of IMO processes.

Immediate Term Solutions and Regional Leadership

In the short term, operational and efficiency measures on the existing fleet are paramount, including unified efforts to reduce shipping speeds and revamp chartering practices. Wind propulsion retrofits paired with route optimization also pose practical solutions. The EU’s incorporation of maritime in the EU ETS and the FuelEU package are instances of regional policy leadership, while the UK’s revision of its Clean Maritime Plan could pave the way for more robust national strategies.

As 2023 signals the setting of new targets, 2024 emerges as the pivotal year for the shipping sector to make significant strides in reducing its emissions, navigating the industry towards a greener, more sustainable future.

0
Climate & Environment Energy International Relations
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
52 mins ago
UK Environmental Charity and RSB Unite for 'Signs of Spring' Survey
The Field Studies Council, an environmental charity based in Williton, has come together with the Royal Society of Biology (RSB) to inaugurate the Signs of Spring survey. This innovative initiative invites nature lovers across the United Kingdom to document the advent of spring. Participants will record sightings of various spring indicators, including the blossoming of
UK Environmental Charity and RSB Unite for 'Signs of Spring' Survey
Climate Change Question Ignites Heated Discussion at GOP Presidential Debate
2 hours ago
Climate Change Question Ignites Heated Discussion at GOP Presidential Debate
Antarctica Heatwave Mystery Unraveled by Researchers
2 hours ago
Antarctica Heatwave Mystery Unraveled by Researchers
Qatar and Italy Explore Collaborative Climate Change Strategies
1 hour ago
Qatar and Italy Explore Collaborative Climate Change Strategies
Global Renewable Energy Capacity Surged by 50% in 2023, IEA Reports
1 hour ago
Global Renewable Energy Capacity Surged by 50% in 2023, IEA Reports
2023 Sets Record for Ocean Temperatures for Fifth Year in a Row, Study Reveals
2 hours ago
2023 Sets Record for Ocean Temperatures for Fifth Year in a Row, Study Reveals
Latest Headlines
World News
Louisville Triumphs Over Miami: A Crucial ACC Turning Point
2 mins
Louisville Triumphs Over Miami: A Crucial ACC Turning Point
Law Society of Kenya Braces for Presidential Elections: Five Candidates in the Fray
2 mins
Law Society of Kenya Braces for Presidential Elections: Five Candidates in the Fray
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
2 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Jack Nicklaus Predicts His Major Championship Record to Stand Unchallenged
2 mins
Jack Nicklaus Predicts His Major Championship Record to Stand Unchallenged
Uncovering Early Signs of Dementia: Insights from Dr. Richard Restak's New Book
8 mins
Uncovering Early Signs of Dementia: Insights from Dr. Richard Restak's New Book
Jamshedpur FC Triumphs over NorthEast United in Kalinga Super Cup
8 mins
Jamshedpur FC Triumphs over NorthEast United in Kalinga Super Cup
Apprentice Jockey Jett Stanley Aiming for First Stakes Win at January Cup
9 mins
Apprentice Jockey Jett Stanley Aiming for First Stakes Win at January Cup
Lana Company Wins Significant Health Care Waste Management Contract
10 mins
Lana Company Wins Significant Health Care Waste Management Contract
UFC 300 Features Historic Title Fight; UFC Removes Cannabis from Banned Substances
10 mins
UFC 300 Features Historic Title Fight; UFC Removes Cannabis from Banned Substances
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
2 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
37 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
4 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life
6 hours
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app