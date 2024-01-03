en English
Climate & Environment

Navigating the Sustainability Challenges of 2024: ESG Policies, Climate Disclosures, and More

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Navigating the Sustainability Challenges of 2024: ESG Policies, Climate Disclosures, and More

As we step into 2024, a series of environmental and sustainability challenges await us. From intensifying debates over Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies to the impending legal battles against financial firms championing net zero emissions, the terrain of sustainability is set to be contentious.

The Battle Over ESG Policies

Republicans are escalating their scrutiny on asset management firms, employing tools like subpoenas and lawsuits. This surge happens despite an apparent voter indifference, marking a sharp contrast in the political arena. In response, a new campaign is set to invigorate support for corporate climate action. However, states leaning red plan to resist ESG considerations, setting the stage for possible legal confrontations. One such example is a looming Tennessee lawsuit against BlackRock, and potential antitrust allegations against financial firms advocating for net zero emissions.

Climate Disclosures: A Global Challenge

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is on the verge of a significant decision: to finalize rules on climate disclosures by publicly traded companies. The focus is on Scope 3 emissions from supply chains. This move comes as global corporate climate disclosure standards are in flux. California’s new law has sparked similar proposed measures in New York and Washington, while the EU is implementing its own regulations.

Voluntary Carbon Market and Its Credibility Crisis

As we navigate through the climate crisis, the voluntary carbon market faces its own credibility issues. Organizations like the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative and the Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets are striving to establish high-quality carbon credit standards. Concurrently, international negotiations persist on the Paris Agreement’s carbon market provisions, slated to be discussed again at COP29 in Azerbaijan.

Tackling Plastic Pollution: A Global Endeavor

A U.N. treaty aimed at curtailing plastic pollution is under negotiation, with nations divided over production caps and other regulatory measures. Meanwhile, U.S. states are contemplating recycling reforms that would transfer more responsibility for product disposal onto producers, signaling a shift in the approach to waste management.

In conclusion, the year 2024 brings with it a multitude of sustainable innovations and lifestyle changes. However, the political drama and high stakes involved in addressing these sustainability challenges underline the urgent need for harmonious action and global cooperation.

Climate & Environment
BNN Correspondents

