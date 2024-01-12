en English
Aviation

Navigating the Climate Crisis: The Aviation Industry’s Role and Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:27 am EST
Navigating the Climate Crisis: The Aviation Industry's Role and Challenges

Climate change has become an undeniable reality, and its threat is being felt across every industry, with aviation being a significant player. The aviation industry, contributing approximately eight percent of the UK’s CO2 emissions, is one of the fastest-growing sources of CO2 emissions globally. The six so-called hard-to-abate industries in the climate challenge are cement, steel, plastic, heavy goods road transport, shipping, and aviation. The predicament lies in reconciling the environmental impact with the societal benefits of air travel, which enables us to experience diverse cultures and worldviews.

Societal Benefits Versus Environmental Impact

Eliminating air travel is neither a realistic nor desirable solution, despite the considerable carbon footprint. To address this, the aviation industry has made incremental improvements in efficiency. However, it remains largely untaxed and unregulated relative to the damage it causes. The industry’s total climate impact is further exacerbated by other factors like nitrogen oxides and water vapor, which create contrails, adding to its environmental toll.

Steps Towards Decarbonizing Aviation

Positive developments are emerging in the fight against climate change in aviation. Discussions at COP28 hinted at a global aviation tax, France has banned short-range domestic flights where train alternatives exist, and Norway has mandated all domestic flights to be electric by 2040. The UK Government has also launched a consultation called Jet Zero, aiming for net zero emissions by 2050. This initiative proposes measures like decarbonizing domestic flying by 2040 and enforcing carbon pricing.

Innovative Solutions by Startups

Amidst these developments, Elysian, a Dutch startup, has proposed a revolutionary electric aircraft design that could significantly cut carbon emissions. By incorporating batteries within the wings of the aircraft, Elysian addresses the weight and energy density constraints of current battery technology. If successful, this model could usher in a new era of cleaner, greener flying, getting the industry one step closer to a decarbonized future.

The aviation industry’s climate challenge is an intricate issue. It requires the balance of societal needs with environmental impact. A small percentage of frequent flyers contribute to a disproportionately large number of flights, hinting that behavioral changes in this group could significantly reduce emissions. As we navigate our way through this climate crisis, the aviation industry’s role and the challenges it faces are of paramount importance.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

