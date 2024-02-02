Navigating Carbon Sequestration Risk: A Legal Perspective

Carbon sequestration, a critical tool in the fight against climate change, faces a significant challenge: the risk of reversals. A reversal occurs when carbon, previously stored through projects aimed at emissions reduction, is inadvertently released back into the atmosphere. This not only undermines the benefits of the projects but also threatens the integrity of carbon credits. Legal frameworks and mechanisms are now being considered to manage this risk, offering a new perspective on the intersection of environmental policy and law.

Insurance and Guarantee Pools: A Dual Approach

To mitigate the risk of carbon sequestration reversals, the law is contemplating two primary options for project promoters: insurance and the creation of a guarantee pool. These mechanisms would serve as protective measures against the unintended release of stored carbon. Project promoters could opt to register their project under either insurance, the guarantee pool, or a blend of both.

The guarantee pool would function as a supplementary measure to insurance, offering an additional layer of protection. The specifics of this arrangement, including minimum capital requirements and conditions, will be dictated by government orders from the finance, environment, and climate action ministries. This collaborative approach emphasizes the interplay between different sectors in addressing climate change.

Navigating Sustainability Risks

The large-scale deployment of land-based carbon dioxide removal (CDR) techniques such as bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) and afforestation and reforestation (A R), while promising, could trigger substantial ecological and societal risks. These include biodiversity loss, threats to food security, and potential human rights violations.

Research shows that sustainability risks surface even below the technical mitigation potential, suggesting specific thresholds for different CDR techniques. The findings underscore the need for robust legal measures to address gaps in emissions accounting and ensure that bioenergy does not trigger deforestation, among other necessary policy reforms.

Ensuring the Integrity of Carbon Credit Projects

The proposed legal mechanisms to manage the risk associated with carbon sequestration reversals underscore the need for a holistic approach to climate action. By incorporating insurance and a guarantee pool into the framework, project promoters are better equipped to manage the risk of reversals. These measures also help ensure the integrity of carbon credit projects, proving that every emission reduction counts and that unintended reversals do not compromise the broader climate goals.