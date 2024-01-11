en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

NASA’s PACE Satellite: A New Era in Climate Change Research

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:44 pm EST
NASA’s PACE Satellite: A New Era in Climate Change Research

In a groundbreaking initiative to better comprehend the intricacies of Earth’s evolving climate systems, NASA is gearing up to launch the Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem (PACE) satellite in February 2024. The PACE mission, helmed by project scientist Jeremy Werdell at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, heralds a new era in climate change research with its ability to decipher the nuanced interactions between the ocean and the atmosphere.

Unveiling the Ocean’s Invisible Life

PACE’s primary focus is the microscopic life in the ocean—phytoplankton. These minuscule organisms play a pivotal role in the marine food web, significantly affecting the ocean’s capacity to sequester carbon and maintain atmospheric CO2 levels. Notably, changes in phytoplankton populations have been linked to the ocean’s slight greening, as revealed in a 2023 study using data from NASA’s Aqua satellite.

With the PACE satellite’s Ocean Color Instrument (OCI), scientists will be able to remotely differentiate types of phytoplankton, unearthing their individual roles in the ecosystem. This will enhance our understanding of how variations in environmental factors such as temperature, nutrients, and sunlight availability impact phytoplankton blooms, and subsequently, Earth’s climate systems.

Unlocking the Aerosol-Cloud Conundrum

In addition to phytoplankton, PACE will trace aerosols in the atmosphere using two innovative polarimeters, SPEXone and HARP2. These instruments will observe properties of light polarization, enabling researchers to probe the complex interplay between aerosols and clouds—a significant gray area in climate change modeling.

The data gathered will shed new light on cloud formation and the influence of aerosols on climate, further refining our climate models and predictions. As the planet continues to warm, these insights will be crucial to mitigating the impacts of climate change and developing effective environmental policies.

PACE: A New Vanguard in Climate Research

Overall, NASA’s PACE satellite represents a significant leap forward in climate change research, equipped to provide a more comprehensive and nuanced understanding of our planet’s interconnected ecosystems. By monitoring the exchange of carbon dioxide between the atmosphere and oceans, and studying the interaction between sunlight and particles in seawater, PACE promises to revolutionize our perception of air pollution, climate change, and Earth’s complex environmental dynamics.

0
Climate & Environment Science & Technology United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
39 mins ago
Lagos State Combats Climate Change with Circular Economy
As the world grapples with the effects of climate change, Lagos State is taking active steps to mitigate its impact. The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Lagos Office of Climate Change and Circular Economy (OCCE) are spearheading strategies to implement a circular economy framework and environmental advocacy in Lagos State. This initiative
Lagos State Combats Climate Change with Circular Economy
California Champions Long-Duration Energy Storage Amidst Climate Change Concerns
2 hours ago
California Champions Long-Duration Energy Storage Amidst Climate Change Concerns
Agenda Convention Spotlights Dietary Changes for Climate Change Mitigation
2 hours ago
Agenda Convention Spotlights Dietary Changes for Climate Change Mitigation
Urbanization and Climate Change: A Dual Challenge and Investment Opportunity
41 mins ago
Urbanization and Climate Change: A Dual Challenge and Investment Opportunity
Climate Change and the Insurance Crisis: A Looming Economic Threat
42 mins ago
Climate Change and the Insurance Crisis: A Looming Economic Threat
Biden Administration Weighs Stricter Climate Tests for Natural Gas Export Terminals
1 hour ago
Biden Administration Weighs Stricter Climate Tests for Natural Gas Export Terminals
Latest Headlines
World News
Hockey Olympics Qualifiers 2024: Canada Gears Up, GB Women's Team Triumphs
37 seconds
Hockey Olympics Qualifiers 2024: Canada Gears Up, GB Women's Team Triumphs
Burrell Freshman Wrestler Makes History, Riverview Senior Breaks Basketball Record
42 seconds
Burrell Freshman Wrestler Makes History, Riverview Senior Breaks Basketball Record
Mitt and Ann Romney: A Shared Political Vision and Life Beyond Privilege
49 seconds
Mitt and Ann Romney: A Shared Political Vision and Life Beyond Privilege
Sanitation Grades Unveiled: A Glimpse into Statesville and Mooresville Eateries
54 seconds
Sanitation Grades Unveiled: A Glimpse into Statesville and Mooresville Eateries
Edison Triumphs Over Sayreville in High School Basketball Showdown
1 min
Edison Triumphs Over Sayreville in High School Basketball Showdown
New York Knicks Suffer Defeat to Dallas Mavericks Amidst High Drama
1 min
New York Knicks Suffer Defeat to Dallas Mavericks Amidst High Drama
Taiwanese Voters Rebuff China's Unification Efforts: Grant Ruling Party Third Consecutive Presidential Term
2 mins
Taiwanese Voters Rebuff China's Unification Efforts: Grant Ruling Party Third Consecutive Presidential Term
Trailblazing Transgender Woman, Rebecca Tallon De Havilland, Hosts New Irish TV Show 'Second Chances'
2 mins
Trailblazing Transgender Woman, Rebecca Tallon De Havilland, Hosts New Irish TV Show 'Second Chances'
NFL Wild Card Predictions: A Tale of Favorites, Showdowns, and Weather Challenges
3 mins
NFL Wild Card Predictions: A Tale of Favorites, Showdowns, and Weather Challenges
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app