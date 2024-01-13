en English
Climate & Environment

NASA Triumphs Over Technical Hurdle, Unlocks Secrets of Asteroid Bennu

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:37 pm EST
NASA Triumphs Over Technical Hurdle, Unlocks Secrets of Asteroid Bennu

In a scientific breakthrough, NASA has triumphed over a technical obstacle to access invaluable material collected from asteroid Bennu. The OSIRIS-REx mission, tasked with the retrieval of an asteroid sample, had been impeded by two obstinate fasteners on the sample container. However, with the successful development and deployment of new tools, the fasteners have been removed, paving the way for in-depth analysis of the celestial sample.

Unveiling Bennu’s Secrets

Engineers at NASA crafted and rigorously tested these tools to deftly unscrew the fasteners, without jeopardizing the integrity of the precious sample. The content of this sample could shed light on the chemical origins of life. Asteroid Bennu, the focus of the OSIRIS-REx mission, is abundantly rich in carbon, a critical building block of life.

In an intriguing development, the team also discovered hydrothermal mineral deposits on Bennu. These findings point towards an environment analogous to Earth’s mid-ocean ridge, further stoking interest in the potential life-bearing properties of the asteroid.

Harvesting the Cosmic Bounty

Despite the fastener issue, NASA’s curation team exhibited commendable ingenuity in developing new tools, thereby ensuring the successful extraction of the sample. Parts of the sample have already been dispatched to various institutions worldwide for analysis.

The OSIRIS-REx mission had already secured about 2.5 ounces (70 grams) of rocks and dust. However, a significant portion of the material remained inaccessible, hidden inside an instrument known as the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM).

Unlocking the Origins of Life

During the challenging process of removing the fasteners, NASA had to adhere to stringent measures to avert the risk of damaging or contaminating the samples. The space agency crafted two tools from surgical steel, demonstrating a meticulous approach to safeguarding the samples’ integrity.

An examination of the already harvested material unveiled a wealth of hydrated clay minerals and carbon, which are indicative of abundant water. This discovery lends credence to the theory that water arrived on Earth billions of years ago, potentially via celestial bodies like Bennu.

With the stubborn fasteners finally unlocked, scientists now have the opportunity to delve deeper into the secrets of the universe, one asteroid sample at a time.

Climate & Environment Science & Technology
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

