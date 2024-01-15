en English
Climate & Environment

NAM Summit 2024: General Odongo Highlights the Urgency of Addressing Climate Change

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
NAM Summit 2024: General Odongo Highlights the Urgency of Addressing Climate Change

In the run-up to the forthcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, General Jeje Odongo took to the stage on NBS Updates to shed light on the urgent issue of climate change. The summit, a critical forum for 120 countries that stand independent of any major power bloc, is slated to be held in Uganda in 2024. This global platform is expected to address a myriad of international challenges, with a particular emphasis on the dire impacts of climate change on its member states.

Climate Change: A Global Challenge

General Odongo underscored the profound impacts climate change exerts on multiple sectors. From agriculture and health to the economy itself, the effects of climate change are far-reaching and multifaceted. He stressed the need for unified efforts to mitigate these consequences, emphasizing the urgency of global cooperation in tackling this crisis.

The Role of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit

The NAM Summit, the General pointed out, serves as a vital platform for developing nations to air their concerns and seek collective solutions. The summit’s significance extends beyond mere discourse. It presents an opportunity for these nations to actively engage in shaping strategies to combat the pressing challenges of climate change. It underscores the need for solidarity and multilateralism in confronting these global challenges.

Looking Ahead: The Ugandan Perspective

With President Museveni set to assume the NAM chairmanship for the next three years, the success of the summit could bring substantial economic benefits for Uganda. This meeting, initially delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is anticipated to address key topics like social African development, climate change, trade, and investments. The stage is set for Uganda to not only lead these critical discussions but to potentially reap the benefits of a successful summit.

In conclusion, General Odongo’s discussion on NBS Updates served as a stark reminder of the urgency of climate change and the potential role the NAM Summit can play in fostering global collaboration among non-aligned nations.

Climate & Environment International Relations Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

