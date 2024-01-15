Multnomah County Winter Storm Claims Two Lives Amidst State of Emergency

As Multnomah County grapples with the onslaught of a severe winter storm, two fatalities are under the microscope of the county’s Medical Examiner’s Office.

The deaths, both suspected to be the harrowing aftermath of the intense cold snap that has gripped the county, occurred on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The first victim, a man, was found in Northeast Portland, while the other was discovered in North Portland. The frigid fingers of hypothermia are the suspected culprits, but the official verdict will remain cloaked in mystery for several weeks to months.

Deadly Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc

The deadly winter storm has left a trail of destruction in its wake, with a falling tree igniting a parked RV, claiming a life, and another tree toppling over onto a residence in the Southwood area of Lake Oswego, resulting in a fatality.

Road closures, power outages, and emergency declarations are the grim reminders of the storm’s wrath, which has claimed at least two lives—one due to suspected hypothermia and the other from the tree-induced RV fire.