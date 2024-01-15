en English
Climate & Environment

Multnomah County Winter Storm Claims Two Lives Amidst State of Emergency

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
As Multnomah County grapples with the onslaught of a severe winter storm, two fatalities are under the microscope of the county’s Medical Examiner’s Office.

The deaths, both suspected to be the harrowing aftermath of the intense cold snap that has gripped the county, occurred on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The first victim, a man, was found in Northeast Portland, while the other was discovered in North Portland. The frigid fingers of hypothermia are the suspected culprits, but the official verdict will remain cloaked in mystery for several weeks to months.

Deadly Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc

The deadly winter storm has left a trail of destruction in its wake, with a falling tree igniting a parked RV, claiming a life, and another tree toppling over onto a residence in the Southwood area of Lake Oswego, resulting in a fatality.

Road closures, power outages, and emergency declarations are the grim reminders of the storm’s wrath, which has claimed at least two lives—one due to suspected hypothermia and the other from the tree-induced RV fire.

Climate & Environment United States
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

