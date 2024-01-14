en English
Climate & Environment

MPCB’s Avinash Dhakne Spearheads Pollution Control Mission for Indrayani River

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
MPCB’s Avinash Dhakne Spearheads Pollution Control Mission for Indrayani River

Avinash Dhakne, the member secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), has undertaken a crucial mission to assess the pollution levels of the Indrayani river. The river, a tributary of the Bhima River and ultimately the Krishna River, originates near Lonavla and flows through significant pilgrimage centers before merging with its larger counterparts. Its degradation due to escalating pollution levels has been a source of concern for both residents and environmentalists.

Industrial vs Domestic Waste

While industrial waste has been the target of much blame for the river’s deterioration, MPCB officials have identified domestic waste as the primary culprit. The pollutants in question include everyday household items such as detergents and phosphates released into the river via sewage. These substances have been wreaking havoc on the river’s ecosystem, pushing its pollution levels beyond acceptable limits.

On-Site Inspection and Immediate Actions

During his visit, Dhakne inspected the river and additional nullahs – drains or canals – that empty into it. He instructed local authorities to initiate action immediately to reduce water pollution. Furthermore, he has ordered the collection of water samples from non-regular sampling locations to further investigate the sources of contamination. His emphasis on short-term remedies and phased implementation reflects an understanding that the establishment of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and sewage connections will take some time.

A Forward Path to a Cleaner River

Ravindra Andhale, the regional officer of MPCB Pune, expressed disappointment with the water quality and noted the presence of toxic foam. The state-level attention to the pollution of the Indrayani river signals that policy decisions and actions may be imminent. As we witness the unfolding of this environmental crisis, the hope is for the swift implementation of effective pollution control measures to restore the health of the Indrayani river.

0
Climate & Environment Environmental Science India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

