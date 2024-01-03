en English
China

Mountain Pass Hypothesis Tested on Microbial Communities

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
Mountain Pass Hypothesis Tested on Microbial Communities

A recent study by scientists at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, along with collaborators, has tested the applicability of Janzen’s mountain pass hypothesis to microbial communities. This hypothesis, initially proposed in 1967, suggests that tropical taxa experience greater constraints on migration and dispersal due to lower climatic variability along elevational gradients, compared to temperate taxa.

Microbial Communities and Climate Variability

The study, published in the journal Ecohydrology, investigates whether similar mechanisms affect microorganisms. The research focused on microbial community dissimilarities, distributional range sizes, and ecological processes across elevational gradients in tropical, subtropical, and subalpine climates. Soil bacteria and fungi were used as subjects for this study.

Findings: Influence of Climate and Spatial Distance

Researchers found that climate, climate variability, and spatial distance significantly influence microbial beta-diversity and species distribution ranges. They observed that areas exhibiting low climate variability showed higher beta diversity and endemism, smaller distribution ranges, and steeper distance decay trends.

Implications: Climate Change and Microbial Diversity

These findings suggest that mountain microbes are subject to climate-dependent dispersal limitations. This could present a significant challenge to microbial diversity in the face of climate change. The research confirms that the Janzen mountain pass hypothesis extends to the assembly processes of microbial communities, underscoring the importance of climate in determining the dispersal ability and diversity of mountain soil microbes.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

