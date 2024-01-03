Mountain Pass Hypothesis Tested on Microbial Communities

A recent study by scientists at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, along with collaborators, has tested the applicability of Janzen’s mountain pass hypothesis to microbial communities. This hypothesis, initially proposed in 1967, suggests that tropical taxa experience greater constraints on migration and dispersal due to lower climatic variability along elevational gradients, compared to temperate taxa.

Microbial Communities and Climate Variability

The study, published in the journal Ecohydrology, investigates whether similar mechanisms affect microorganisms. The research focused on microbial community dissimilarities, distributional range sizes, and ecological processes across elevational gradients in tropical, subtropical, and subalpine climates. Soil bacteria and fungi were used as subjects for this study.

Findings: Influence of Climate and Spatial Distance

Researchers found that climate, climate variability, and spatial distance significantly influence microbial beta-diversity and species distribution ranges. They observed that areas exhibiting low climate variability showed higher beta diversity and endemism, smaller distribution ranges, and steeper distance decay trends.

Implications: Climate Change and Microbial Diversity

These findings suggest that mountain microbes are subject to climate-dependent dispersal limitations. This could present a significant challenge to microbial diversity in the face of climate change. The research confirms that the Janzen mountain pass hypothesis extends to the assembly processes of microbial communities, underscoring the importance of climate in determining the dispersal ability and diversity of mountain soil microbes.