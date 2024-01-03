en English
Climate & Environment

Mountain Microbes: How Climate and Elevation Shape Microbial Communities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
Mountain Microbes: How Climate and Elevation Shape Microbial Communities

Researchers from the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden, along with their collaborators, have taken a deep dive into the complex world of microbial communities inhabiting montane ecosystems. In a study published in Ecohydrology, they have revealed intriguing insights into how these communities, specifically soil bacteria and fungi, respond to various climatic conditions across tropical, subtropical, and subalpine climates.

Exploring the Mountain Pass Hypothesis

The focus of this research was to test the applicability of Janzen’s mountain pass hypothesis to microbial communities. This hypothesis, initially proposed to explain the distribution of plant and animal species, posits that species in mountainous regions are restricted to their specific elevation zones due to their inability to tolerate the different environmental conditions at other elevations. The researchers analyzed factors such as climate overlap, differences between elevations, climate variability, and spatial distance, all of which were found to be pivotal in shaping microbial beta-diversity along elevational gradients.

Climate, a Major Player

The results of the study revealed that climate, degree of climate variability, and spatial distance played dominant roles in the pattern of microbial beta-diversity and the size of species distribution ranges. In regions with low climatic variability, there was a higher beta diversity and endemism, narrower species distribution ranges, and sharper distance decay trends. This suggests that the dispersal ability of mountain microbes is limited and strongly constrained by climatic conditions.

Implications for Future Climate Change

The findings of this study raise significant challenges for microbial diversity in the face of climate change. As the planet warms, the climatic conditions in mountainous regions are likely to change, potentially disrupting the delicate balance of these microbial communities. This could have profound implications for the ecosystems they inhabit and the larger biogeochemical cycles they influence. The research not only deepens our understanding of microbial ecology in montane ecosystems but also underscores the importance of considering microbial responses in climate change predictions.

Climate & Environment Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

